William J. “Billy” Maynard, 49, of 2306 Homets Ferry Road, Wyalusing, PA passed away peacefully Saturday morning, Nov. 14, 2020 at his home surrounded by his family, following his courageous battle against cancer.
“Billy,” as he was known by his family and many friends, was born in Waverly, New York on May 5, 1971, a son of the late John R. Maynard and Althea M. McAllister Maynard. He was a graduate of Towanda Area High School with the Class of 1989. On April 9, 1994, Billy married the former Darlene I. Brown in Towanda, Pennsylvania. Billy worked in his family truck repair business in Wysox and continued the operation there following his father’s death, for many years, eventually relocating the business to Standing Stone, Pennsylvania. He also operated an additional business, Graphix by Billy, at his home from 1988 until 2019.
Billy loved stock car racing and was an active race participant in Pennsylvania and New York State for many years. In 2019, Billy was honored and inducted into the Tioga Motorsports Park Hall of Fame.
Billy enjoyed working on all makes of vehicles and especially enjoyed time spent with his sons working on race cars and restoring the El Camino. Special times creating lasting memories were shared with family and friends while camping, and attending NASCAR races at Charlotte, Martinsville and Talladaga.
Billy possessed a warm congenial personality, strong work ethic, keen intellect, sense of humor and was well spoken. He enjoyed playing word games, especially Scrabble.
Billy was greatly respected by many and easily made many friendships throughout his life. He will be greatly missed. He was a member of Towanda Elks Lodge No. 2191.
Billy’s family includes his devoted wife and loving caregiver, Darlene Maynard; sons, Jacob W. (Nichole) Maynard of Homets Ferry, Mitchell R. Maynard of Homets Ferry; granddaughter, Brystol Maynard; brothers, Joseph (Monique) Maynard of Towanda, John (Dawn) Maynard of Towanda; father-in-law, Neil Brown of Towanda; sister-in-law and brother-in-law, Jenny and Tim Ennis of Wysox; special niece, Jennifer Polk of Georgia; very special friends, Duane Manzer, Jesse Barnes and Ken Murphy; as well as several nieces, nephews and cousins.
The family will receive friends ftom 4 to 7 p.m. on Friday, Nov. 20, 2020 at the Maryott-Bowen Funeral Home 217 York Ave., Towanda, PA.
Abiding with Billy’s request, contributions may be directed to the Spaulding Foundation for Injured Drivers, in care of Betty Sherwood, 1074 Sulphur Springs Road, Owego, NY 13827 in Billy’s memory.
Memories and condolences may be expressed by visiting www.bowenfuneralhomes.com.
