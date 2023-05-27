William J. Watkins, Age 88, of Columbia Cross Roads, PA, passed away at home on Thursday, May 25, 2023, with his family at his side. He was born in Columbia Township on November 27, 1934, son of the late Edgar & Anna (Trask) Watkins. Bill was a lifetime dairy farmer and dedicated family man with deep faith. He retired in 2005 and remained on the farm with his wife Ann (McNeal) Watkins.
Surviving in addition to his wife Ann L. Watkins are his six children, Catherine & Roger Brown, Bill & Barb Watkins, Diane King, Dale & Kathy Watkins, Sally & Clayton Harkness, Sandra & John McNeal, sixteen grandchildren, twenty-six great-grandchildren, one great-great grandchild, numerous nieces, nephews and cousins.
Bill was predeceased by his first wife Margo (Ross), siblings, Marie Decker, Howard Watkins, Mary Belle (infant), Wanda Yanchuck, Elizabeth Newhart, Muriel Shaylor, Jean Fuller and James Watkins.
Following Bill’s wishes there will be no calling hours or viewing. A private memorial service will be held at a later date. Interment will be in Columbia Valley Cemetery.
In lieu of flowers, memorials may be made to a charity of one’s choice. The Gerald W. Vickery Jr., Funeral & Cremation Services, Inc. 1093 West Main Street, Troy, PA 16947 have been entrusted with the arrangements.
