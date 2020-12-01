William “John” Greenland, 77, well-known area businessman of Towanda, Pennsylvania, passed away Friday, Nov. 27, 2020 at the Guthrie Robert Packer Hospital in Sayre, Pennsylvania.
“John,” as he was known by his many friends, was born in Swissvale, Pennsylvania, on May 6, 1943, a son of William Guy Greenland and Helen Miller Greenland. He moved with his family to Mapleton Depot, Pennsylvania as a youth and was a graduate of Saltillo High School in 1961. John continued his education and was a 1964 graduate of the University of California in California, Pennsylvania, where he received his bachelors’ degree in industrial arts. Following college, John taught the industrial arts program at Southern Huntingdon High School for two years. In 1966, John was united in marriage with the former Veronica Puchalla in Mount Union, Pennsylvania. He continued his teaching career in industrial arts with Ludlow High School in Ludlow, Massachusetts for two years. John and Veronica moved to Towanda in March of 1970, when John accepted the position as manager of the Bradco Supply Company in North Towanda. John served as manager there for 20 years and purchased the business in 1990, where he served as president until the time of his passing. He enjoyed a successful career with Bradco Supply for 50 years. John and Veronica enjoyed traveling throughout the U.S. and abroad. John was an active member of the Towanda Lions Club and was an honored recipient of the Melvin Jones Award for his dedicated service. He was a member of the Bradford County Chamber of Commerce and was a past advisory board member of C&N Bank.
John’s family includes his wife of 54 years, Veronica Greenland; sons, Brett D. Greenland of Towanda, William Jon “Bill” Greenland and wife Brooks of Towanda; grandchildren, Graham Greenland of Wilmington, North Carolina, Grace Greenland of High Point, North Carolina, Hannah Greenland of Boynton Beach, Florida, Parris Greenland of High Point, Shane Martin of Towanda, Saige Greenland of Towanda and Shaylee Greenland of Towanda; sisters, Ann Sunderland of Orbisonia, Pennsylvania, Joy Parr and husband Tom of Leesburg, Virginia; brother, Gail Greenland and wife Nancy of Mapleton Depot; as well as several nieces, nephews and cousins.
In addition to his parents, John was predeceased by his sister and brother-in-law, Nancy and Gene Cornelius in 2020; sister, Jane Mills in 2020; and brothers-in-law, Carl Sunderland and Robert Mills.
Interment will be private in Bradford County Memorial Park, Burlington Township, Pennsylvania.
A memorial service will be announced in the Spring of 2021. The family suggests that contributions may be directed to the Towanda Lions Club, in care of Robert Hugo, Secretary, 206 Wilmot Drive, Towanda, PA 18848 or to the Alzheimer’s Association, Northeastern PA Regional Office, 57 N. Franklin St., Wilkes-Barre, PA 18701 in memory of William John Greenland.
Memories and condolences may be expressed by visiting www.bowenfuneralhomes.com.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.