No farewell words were spoken, no times to say goodbye, you were gone before we knew it, and only God knows why....
There is no doubt in the minds of anyone in our small community who ever had the opportunity to spend even a few minutes of time with William Joseph Snyder III, known by everyone since he was a baby as Scooter, that his most endearing and enduring quality was that he had the gift of gab and a genuine gift of grace and giving of himself. No matter where he was, who he was with, or what he was doing, if word got to Scooter that someone needed a helping hand or just a friendly chat about all kinds of things, especially NASCAR auto racing, country music, his kids and his parents, grandparents, aunts, uncles, and cousins, or just talking about life in the rolling hills of Windham, North Orwell, and the Valley, Scooter would drop just about anything at a moment’s notice and suddenly be there with you. In his 38 years of life, Scooter embraced everything that this world had to offer. He was devoted to his family, his friends, and even perfect strangers, who, ironically enough, were no longer strangers within five minutes of spending time with Scooter. Through relationships he cultivated all these years, time and again, he showed that every community he was part of or a cause he truly cared about was not just about lending a hand, planning an event, giving his time over and over, but it really was because the neighbors and the folks he met and shared his life was become an extended family he was able to choose. And when the neighborhood met Scooter, they couldn’t help but have him be part of their lives in many of the same ways.
On Tuesday morning, January 11, 2022, Scooter suddenly and unexpectedly left his community here and all of us to go on and make a new journey. Our hearts are truly broken with the passing of Scooter, but although our lives are a bit less bright and it’s a bit harder to smile and laugh like he did, he truly was a blessing from God when he arrived on November 14, 1983, in Sayre, PA, the son of William J. Snyder, Jr. and Julie (Doane) Garrison. Scooter was a happy baby with a smile that lit up a room. He obtained his education at Northeast Bradford and made many friends on Bus 3 and in classes. As he grew into adulthood, Scooter cherished time spent outdoors, volunteering for the Windham Volunteer Fire Department so much so he became a regular visitor with many of the people who were part of Department 19. If given the chance, he never turned down a chance to be with close family friends working on race cars and spending Friday and Saturday nights at the races. Scooter proudly told everyone he was Dale Earnhardt’s biggest fan and country music, especially Garth Brooks, always brought him great happiness.
On July 11, 2008, Scooter married the love of his life, Angela Mayers in Wysox and during their nearly 14 years of marriage, his true joy was making sure every day that he let Angela know it was a joy to love her and be her husband and he adored his four children, Abigail, William IV (Billy), Chloe, and Destiny. In recent years, besides being a true family man, Scooter spent large amounts of time giving back to all the communities of which he was a part. He was a dedicated and extremely active volunteer for the local chapter of the American Red Cross, helping organizing and promoting blood drives in area in recent years. This past August, he dedicated a lot of time to the Stuff The Bus for CHOP (Child Hunger Outreach Partners), a food drive event that was held in memory of Jaymz Altieri, who passed way last spring. Most recently, Scooter attended a Bradford County Commissioners meeting and brought to light issues with motorists not being more aware of people who use mobility scooters and devices, citing that he recently had two incidents that left him for the most part unscathed, but that not just he, but others in Bradford County are at risk when those driving cars aren’t paying attention or considering that those who use mobility transportation are on the roads the same as bicyclists, runners, and motorcyclists.
Scooter’s life was one that touched so many and will undoubtedly leave a hole with his passing. Scooters contagious laugh and his loving nature will be deeply missed by his wife Angela and his children, Abigail, Billy, Chloe, and Destiny at home in South Waverly, his mother and stepfather Julie (Doane) and Jerry Garrison, his father, William “Snag” J. Snyder, Jr. and Lise; his paternal grandmother, Shirley Snyder, and his maternal grandmother, Joyce Doane. Scooter will also be missed by his aunts, uncles, and cousins: his aunt and uncle Shawn (Snyder) and Doug Russell and his cousins, Mamie and Paul Burgert and Mia and Ben Beebe, his aunt Brenda Snyder and cousins Kyle and Kylee Snyder, Alicia Snyder, and Shane Snyder, his uncle and aunt, Neal and Ruthie Snyder and cousins Jordan Snyder, Colton Snyder, Naydia and Aiden Klein, and his aunt, Lisa Brown, his aunt C’Anne Hulbert, his godmother, Gail Murphy, and his special cousin JW. Scooter will also be held in fond memories by many other family, friends, and people who he embraced in this life that he lived to the fullest. As Scooter left on Tuesday morning, he was greeted with all the love in the heavens from his paternal grandfather, William J. Snyder, Sr, his maternal grandfather, John Doane, his beloved uncle, Nathan Snyder, his uncle, Jarvis Stone and his cousin Craig Rogers.
Scooter’s family will receive friends on Friday, January 14th from 4 to 6 pm at the Sutfin Funeral Chapel, 273 S. Main St., Nichols. A funeral service and celebration of Scooter’s life will follow at 6 pm. Those attending will be asked to wear masks, per NYS guidelines. Memories and condolences may be shared at his guestbook at www.sutfinfuneralchapel.com and those wishing to honor his life may make donations to an educational fund that has been set up for his children, in care of Community Bank, N.A., 41 E. River Rd., Nichols, NY 13812
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.