William L. Davis, Jr., 78, of Troy Township, Pennsylvania, passed away Wednesday, September 15, 2021, at Sayre’s Robert Packard Hospital.
Born October 1, 1942 in Phillipsburg New Jersey, William “Bill” was a son of the late William Sr. and Irene (Nagy) Davis. He proudly served in the Navy, where he became a machinist by trade and in 1962 met his lifelong friend and hunting buddy, Butch Rich. In 1968, Bill moved to Bradford County where he purchased a dairy farm in Troy Township. He and his wife Ginny, named their farm, Matt-Will Farm and saw to the daily operations for over 30 years. Bill was no stranger to hard work and while dairy farming also was employed by Kennedy Valve in Elmira and for a time, worked as a salesman for Warner Tractor in East Troy.
He was an outdoorsman and enjoyed hunting and tractor pulling events. He will be remembered for his involvement with breeding and raising Red and White Holstein cattle. A true family man, Bill’s life encompassed the love and times he shared with them.
Surviving are; his beloved wife of nearly 55 years, Virginia (Woolf) Davis at home, sons; William III (Christine) Davis of Ridgebury, Matthew (Christine) Davis of Troy, Jimmy (Pam) Ellis of Belton, Texas, and Richard J. Ellis of Georgia, grandchildren; William IV (Heather Lindley) Davis, Kate Davis, Brian (Mikayla Mountjoy) Davis, Harrison Davis, Morgen Davis, Corey (Mikaela Schneider) Davis, Jessica McClintic, Jamie, Emily and Lily Ellis, great-grandchildren; Logan, Chastity, Breanna, and Aiden, a sister; Mary Clausius of Rhode Island, several nieces, nephews, cousins, neighbors, and dear friends.
Besides his parents, William was predeceased by a brother-in-law, Raymond Clausius.
Services to honor Bill’s life are incomplete at this time and will be announced at a later date.
Pepper Funeral Home and Cremation Facility, 578 Springbrook Dr. in Canton is assisting his family with arrangements.
Please express condolences and memories by visiting, www.pepperfuneralhomes.com.
