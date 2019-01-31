William Onofer “Billy” Zulkosky, 75, of 758 Cotton Hollow Road, Athens, Pennsylvania, passed away Tuesday evening, Jan. 29, 2019, at his home following declining health.
Service arrangements, when complete, will be announced by the Alteri-Bowen Funeral Home 314 Desmond St., Sayre, Pennsylvania.
