William R. “Bill” Lloyd, 77, well-known area resident, passed away peacefully in his sleep on Monday, September 12, 2022 at his home.in Liberty Township, PA.
Services to honor Bill’s life will be announced at a later date. The Pepper Funeral Home and Cremation Facility, 578 Springbrook Drive, Canton is assisting Mr. Lloyd’s family with arrangements.
A full and comprehensive obituary will be announced. Memories and condolences can be shared at www.pepperfuneralhomes.
