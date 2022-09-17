William R. “Bill” Lloyd II, 77, of Liberty, PA passed away on Monday, September 12, 2022 in his home. He was born on January 9, 1945 in Blossburg, PA to William R. and Leora (neé Gee) Lloyd. Bill was a proud veteran of the U.S. Navy. Following his service he went on to teach for the Troy Area School District until his retirement in 1999. He was a member and active supporter of the American Legion Post 167 in Morris Run, PA in addition to being a member of many veterans organizations and social clubs throughout the area. Bill was an avid sportsman, both playing and coaching softball, as well as officiating wrestling for many years. Throughout his life he took great pleasure in time spent outdoors as an experienced hunter and fisherman. As a keen crossword-puzzler, he always completed those found in the daily newspaper. Bill was also a skilled craftsman, and enjoyed working on various projects during his summers off and throughout his retirement.
Bill is survived by his four children, William (Rebecca) R. Lloyd III of Chanhassen, MN, Laura (Tim McGlynn) Lloyd of Yardley, PA, Heather Lloyd of Elmira, NY, and Emily (Keegan) McHose of Philadelphia, PA; Eight grandchildren; His brother, Joseph (Mary Anne) Lloyd; His sisters, Joann Kreger, Lauretta (Dean) Carpenter, Ginny (Todd) Paup; Brother-in-law Alan Morrison; and Sister-in-law Sharry Lloyd.
He was preceded in death by his parents; His sisters Sandra Furst, Marian Margaret Gilbert, Cinda Morrison; and His brother Samuel Lloyd.
A memorial service for family and friends will be announced at a later date. Pepper Funeral Home and Cremation Facility, 578 Springbrook Drive, Canton is assisting his family with arrangements.
In lieu of flowers, the family would appreciate contributions made in memory of Bill to the American Legion Post 167. Donations can be sent to: American Legion Post 167, PO Box 127, Morris Run, PA 16939-0127, marked in memory of William R. Lloyd II.
Memories and condolences may be expressed by family and friends by visiting our website at www.pepperfuneralhomes.com.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.