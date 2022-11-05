William S. Towers, 78, of Rome, PA passed away on October 28, 2022. Abiding with his wishes, services will be held at the convenience of the family. Memories and condolences may be shared by visiting his guestbook at www.sutfinfuneralchapel.com To honor his memory, memorial donations may be directed to Guthrie Hospice, 421 Tomahawk Road, Towanda, PA 18848 in loving memory of William S. Towers.

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.