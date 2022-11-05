William S. Towers, 78, of Rome, PA passed away on October 28, 2022. Abiding with his wishes, services will be held at the convenience of the family. Memories and condolences may be shared by visiting his guestbook at www.sutfinfuneralchapel.com To honor his memory, memorial donations may be directed to Guthrie Hospice, 421 Tomahawk Road, Towanda, PA 18848 in loving memory of William S. Towers.
