Mr. William T. Bohensky Sr., age 94, well known and highly respected businessman, of Dushore, PA, passed away peacefully on Wednesday evening, August 23, 2023, with his loving children at his side.
Bill was born in Sayre, PA, on July 8, 1929, a son of the late Joseph & Nellie Rutkowski Bohensky. As a teenager he worked for the Dolly Madison Creamery. He graduated from Cherry Township High School, a member of the class of 1948. He married the love of his life, Esther W. Gardner, on May 26th, 1951. Together they shared three children, six grandchildren, and six great grandchildren. They were 13 days shy of celebrating their 70th wedding anniversary before Esther’s passing on May 13, 2021.
Bill honorably served his country in the United States Army from 1951 until 1953, where he served in the Korean War. In his early years he owned and operated a gun shop in Mildred. Alongside his wife they operated Bill’s Shoe Store and the Western Auto and then later Bill’s Ace Hardware in Dushore from 1960 to 1989.
Bill was a community and civic minded person. He was active in and supported many organizations in Dushore and Sullivan County. He was a member of St. Basil’s Church, Dushore, PA, the McDermott Post #452 American Legion, in Mildred, PA, and the VFW Post #384 New Albany, PA. He was also a member of the NRA. He has been a member of the White Ash Land Association since the early 50’s. He was active and involved in the first years of the formation of White Ash and served on the board of directors for many years. Bill also was a dedicated and active member of the Dushore Lions Club for the last 58 years. Many years ago he was instrumental in the founding and formation of the annual fishing derby.
Bill enjoyed everything the great outdoors had to offer. He was an avid hunter and fisherman and enjoyed many trips to Colorado and Newfoundland. However his greatest joy was spending time with his family, especially his grandchildren and sharing his love of the outdoors with them. He was a loving husband, father, grandfather, great grandfather, brother, uncle, friend, and a beloved member of the community and will be missed by all who knew him.
Surviving:
Son and daughter-in-law:
William T. and Laura Bohensky Jr. Dushore, PA
Daughters:
Dawn Marie Reeser Blandon, PA
Kathleen Soden Clarksville, TN
Grandson:
Trevor (Aubree) Soden Pleasant View, TN
Granddaughters:
Christina (Rick) Fesler Boiling Springs, PA
Sheena (Danny) Mowers Boiling Springs, PA
Abigail (Timothy) Ryan Waverly, NY
Gretchen (Roy) Bennett Brooklyn, NY
Brianna (Benjamin) Bailey Nashville, TN
Brother and sister-in-law:
Stanley and Elsie Bohensky Hughesville, PA
Great grandchildren:
Sam, Maddy, Max, Lulu, Theo and Hazel
He is also survived by numerous nieces, nephews, and cousins.
Besides his wife and parents he was predeceased by two sons-in-law: Rev. Richard A. Reeser on January 31, 1998, and Justin L. Soden on August 14, 2018. He was also predeceased by brothers: Leo Bohensky on February 5, 1966, Joseph J. Bohensky on June 1, 1978, Francis J. Bohensky on May 14, 1986, Edward J. Bohensky on April 6, 1994, and Paul Bohensky in May of 2018, and two sisters: Cecelia Wanagitis on May 8, 1992, and Helen Marie Kriel on February 8, 2014.
A Transferal Service will be held on Monday morning, August 28, 2023, at 10:30 AM from the Homer Funeral Homer, Dushore, PA, followed by a Mass of Christian Burial 11:00 AM in St. Basil’s Church, Dushore, PA, with his pastor, Rev. Thomas J. Major, presiding. Interment will follow in the Fairview Cemetery, Dushore, PA, with full military honors.
Friends and family may call on Sunday afternoon, August 27, 2023, from 3:00 PM until 5:00 PM at the Homer Funeral Home, 206 Water St., Dushore, PA. Members of the McDermott Post #452 American Legion, Mildred, are asked to assemble and pass in review at 5:00 PM Sunday afternoon at the funeral home.
Funeral arrangements are under the direction of the Homer Funeral Home, 206 Water St., Dushore, PA 18614
Memorial Contributions may be sent to the McDermott Post #452 American Legion, PO Box 215, Mildred, PA 18632 or to the VFW Post #384 New Albany, PO Box 277, New Albany, PA 18833.
To send condolences or sign the e-guestbook, please go to www.homerfuneralhome.com.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.