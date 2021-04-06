William T. Lantz, 77, of 605 Second St. Towanda, Pennsylvania, passed away peacefully at home Monday, April 5, 2021 following a brief illness.
William was born in Sayre, Pennsylvania on Aug. 6, 1943, the son of William P. Lantz and Jane Arvilla Johnson Lantz. William was a graduate of Towanda High School where he was active in track and field competition and held the javelin record to date, football and baseball. He subsequently served with the U.S Air Force from 1962 to 1966 during the Vietnam War. On April 4, 1963, William married the former Arlene Marie Cole at Christ Episcopal Church in Towanda.
In early years, William was employed by Sylvania Electric in Towanda and was later employed by E.I. DuPont in Towanda for 27 years until retirement. William was a member of Towanda American Legion Post No. 42 where he enjoyed playing darts with his friends.
William is survived by his children, Linda J. (Brian) Kobbe of Monroeton, Tracy W. (Tim) Lantz of Fort Lauderdale, Florida, Brian W. (Jessica) Lantz of Towanda; grandchildren, Leslie (Ronnie) Burlingame, Nick Lantz, Joshua Thiem, Jessica Benson, Zachery Lantz, Jared Lantz and Megan Lantz; six great-grandchildren; brother, Jim (Lenora) Lantz of Florida; half-brother, John (Renee) Lantz of Athens; half-sisters, Pam (Jim) Beebe of Towanda, Gloria (Gene) Edsell of Stevensville; as well as several nieces, nephews and cousins. William was predeceased by his parents, William P. Lantz and Jane Arvilla Johnson Lantz Calkins; wife, Arlene on Feb. 15, 2020; and half-brother, Rick Lantz in 1986.
A private funeral service will be held at the convenience of the family. Interment will be in Bradford County Memorial Park, Burlington Township. Memories and condolences may be expressed by visiting www.bowenfuneralhomes.com.
