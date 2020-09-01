William W. “Bill” Woodward, 84, of Bentley Creek, Pennsylvania, went to be with his Lord on Saturday, Aug. 29, 2020 from his home, surrounded by his family. He was the loving husband of Nancy (Harlan) Woodward. The couple married July 4, 1955 and had 65 happy years together.
Bill was born on June 18, 1936 in Sayre, Pennsylvania, son of the late Purl Woodward and the late Mary Louise (Wilcox) Woodward-Adams. He was a 1955 graduate of SRU High School and was a carpenter by trade, working for Stewart Craig, Wayne Campbell and Harry Kesselring. Bill was a faithful member of the Bentley Creek Wesleyan Church, where he enjoyed being a greeter and usher and had a special nickname for everyone who came through the church doors. He was also an early member of the Bentley Creek Fire Company and enjoyed deer hunting.
Bill is survived by his loving wife Nancy, his children: Shellie (Neil) Gerould, Scott Woodward, Bill “Buggs” (Jan) Woodward, all of Bentley Creek, and Bruce Woodward of Milan, Pennsylvania; 6 grandchildren, 17 great grandchildren and sisters: Phyllis, Betty, Mary, Joyce, along with several nieces and nephews and “adopted” kids: Don and Ava Piscatell and Diana and Dave Oliver.
Family and friends are welcome to call from 1 to 3 p.m. on Friday, Sept. 4, 2020 at the Bentley Creek Wesleyan Church, 13255 Berwick Turnpike Gillett, PA.
The celebration of Bill’s life will be held following the visitation at 3 p.m. on Sept. 4 at the church with Bill’s pastor and friend, Rev. Robert Wuethrich, officiating. The service will be broadcast virtually on the church’s Facebook page. Burial will follow in Bentley Creek Cemetery. Arrangements have been entrusted to the Roberts Funeral Home, Inc. 279 Main Street Wellsburg, NY.
Memorial contributions may be made in Bill’s memory to Bentley Creek Wesleyan Church, 13255 Berwick Turnpike Gillett, PA 16925 or to the Milan House of Futures Community Support Services, 28444 Route 220 Milan, PA 18831.
Send Condolences at: RobertsFHInc.com.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.