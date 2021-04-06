William “Will” H. Hibbert, 57, of Monroeton, Pennsylvania, passed away unexpectedly on Friday, April 2, 2021. William Henry was born April 12, 1963 to the late William “Bill” C. Hibbert and Dolores (Barnes) Sobolewski in Doylestown, Pennsylvania. He attended DelHaas High School and after moving to Barclay mountain, with his dad and step-mom Charlotte (Grimes) Hibbert, he went to Towanda High School. Charlotte raised and loved Will as her own son.
Will was an avid Philadelphia Eagles fan. He was a talented carpenter and enjoyed working on anything with a motor. Will had a passion for motorcycles and looked forward to riding whenever he had the chance. In his earlier years he liked to go hunting and fishing.
Surviving Will are his sons, Michael Hibbert (Bridgette Blythe) of Ulster and Holden Daniels of Herndon; siblings, Rachelle (Dennis) Kinsman of Monroeton, Chris (Jen) Hibbert of Canton, and Missy Fiske of Monroeton; step-siblings, John and Debbie Sobolewski of Croydon; grandchildren, Piper Hibbert and Beckett Blythe; nieces, Brooke Powell and Haley Hibbert; nephews, Anthony Hibbert, Ryan Powell and Logan Cole; as well as special friends, Rick (Judy) Lines, Donny (Missy) Parsons, George (Kris) Middaugh and Bob and Rusti Miller.
Besides his parents Will was predeceased by a wife, Julia Hibbert; son, Herbert Hibbert; brother, Patrick Hibbert; nephews, Wyatt Hibbert and Levi Cole; and a brother-in-law, Jerimy Fiske.
Calling hours will be held from 10 to 11 a.m. on Monday, April 12, 2021 with a memorial service following at 11 a.m. at Pepper Funeral Home and Cremation Facility, 578 Springbrook Drive, Canton, PA 17724.
Please share memories and condolences at www.pepperfuneralhomes.com.
