Willis Kiethline Bennett, age 90, of Rock Hill, PA passed away on Wednesday, December 21, 2022 at his home.
He was born on November 19, 1932 in Silvara, PA the son of the late Clark Elgin (d. 1942) and Esther Kiethline Bennett (d. 1944). He was a graduate of the Laceyville High School with the class of 1950. He obtained a Bachelor of Science degree in Animal Husbandry from the Penn State University with the class of 1954. In college he was a member of the NROTC and after graduating he served his country during the Korean War in the US Navy (1954-1956) then in the Naval Reserves.
Willis married Rosalie Ruth Young on June 4, 1956 at the United Church of Canada in Lockeport, Nova Scotia. After marriage he worked with his Uncle William Kiethline on the family farm on Rock Hill from 1956-1966. He then gained employment with Procter and Gamble and retired in 1986. He continued to maintain the farm with sheep and cattle along with his sons. Willis was also a Windham Township Supervisor for many years.
He was a member of the Skinners Eddy United Methodist Church, where he was a Sunday School Teacher and held administration positions. He was also a member of the Franklin Lodge #263 F&AM. He was an avid walker often strolling through the woods and his land. He enjoyed watching sports especially his sons and grandchildren. Willis took great pride in his gardening skills. Most of all he loved the times he was able to spend with his family.
He is survived by his loving wife of 66 years, Rosalie “Ruth” Bennett; his children and spouses, Brian and Diane Bennett of Mehoopany, PA, David Bennett of Laceyville, PA, Linda Bennett of Laceyville, PA, Wayne and Yoshimi Bennett of Cape Carteret, NC, Dale and Chantel Bennett of Forkston, PA, and Brett and Amy Bennett of Laceyville, PA; 14 grandchildren, 8 great-grandchildren; his siblings and spouses, Gerald and Shirley Bennett of Tunkhannock, PA, Geraldine Johnston and Jim Frizzell of Truro, Nova Scotia; as well as many nieces, nephews, and cousins. Besides his parents, Willis is preceded in death by his son, Steven Allan Bennett, his great-granddaughter, Ellie Mei Bennett, his brother and sister-in-law, Clark E. Bennett and June Bennett, his father and mother in laws, Isaac and Ethel Young, his brother-in-law, Malcolm E. Young, his sister-in-law and brother-in-law Joan L. Foote and Fred Foote.
A Funeral Service for Willis will be held on Tuesday, December 27, 2022 at 2:00 PM from the Skinners Eddy United Methodist Church with Reverend Ron Folk officiating. The service will begin with a Military Honor Service conducted by the members of the Rought Hall American Legion Post #510, the Dennis Strong American Legion Post #457, and the Endless Mountains V.F.W. Post #3583 and a Masonic Service conducted by the members of the Franklin Lodge #263 F&AM. Interment will follow at the North Flat Cemetery. Family and friends may call at the church on Tuesday, December 27, 2022 from 12:00 noon until the time of the service.
In lieu of flowers memorial donations may be made in Willis’s name to the Skinner Eddy United Methodist Church, 133 Doolittle Hill Road, Laceyville, PA 18623 or the Goodwill Volunteer Fire Company, PO Box 207, Laceyville, PA 18623 or the Laceyville Library, PO Box 68, Laceyville, PA 18623.
Arrangements are entrusted with the Sheldon Funeral Home, 459 Main St. Laceyville, PA. Online condolences may be made at www.SheldonFuneralHomes.com.
