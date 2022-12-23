Towanda, PA (18848)

Today

Rain and snow this morning, becoming all snow for the afternoon. Morning high of 43F with temps falling sharply to near 10. Winds WSW at 15 to 25 mph. Chance of rain 100%. Snowfall around one inch. Winds could occasionally gust over 40 mph..

Tonight

Cloudy. Low around 5F. Winds WSW at 10 to 20 mph. Winds could occasionally gust over 40 mph.