Wilma A. (Sisco) Brunelle, 84, well known resident of Granville Summit, passed away on Wednesday morning, June 6, 2022, at the Guthrie Troy Community Hospital. Wilma Ann was born on August 7, 1937, in Whitefield, New Hampshire to the late Leonard and Irlene (Pike) Sisco. She graduated from Hardwick High School in Massachusetts. On June 27, 1969, Wilma married her soulmate, William R. Brunelle Sr., sharing 41 wonderful years of marriage until Bill’s passing on September 10, 2010. In 1972 she and Bill purchased a dairy farm in Granville Summit and named it Nu-Dawn Valley Farm. Wilma was a very hard-working woman on the farm. From managing the books too driving tractors and helping others wherever she was needed. She also operated a wonderful ceramic business. Her painting was beautiful, and she enjoyed everyone she met.
Wilma was a very kind, thoughtful and caring individual. She would do anything she could to make others happy. She loved children and entertaining them. Decorating for holidays and birthday parties was something she truly enjoyed.
Surviving Wilma are her children; William Brunelle Jr. of Granville Summit, Brenda (David) Lyons of Whitman, AZ., and Cindy (Ed) Wood of Granville Summit, a sister; Josephine Calkins of Ludlow, Mass., six grandchildren, seven great grandchildren, several nieces, nephews and cousins.
Besides her parents Wilma was predeceased by her husband, William R. Brunelle Sr., a son, John Bell and several siblings.
Calling hours will be held on Sunday, July 10, 2022, from 12:30 to 2:30 P.M. at Pepper Funeral Home, 578 Springbrook Drive, Canton, PA 17724. A Mass of Christian Burial will be held 10 A.M., Monday, July 11, 2022, at the St. Michael’s Roman Catholic Church, 24 N. Washington St., Canton, PA 17724. Burial will follow in St. John’s Catholic Cemetery in Troy. In lieu of flowers, consider a memorial donation in Wilma’s name to St. Jude’s Children’s Hospital, 501 St. Jude Place, Memphis, TN 38105. Please share memories and condolences with the family by visiting, www.pepperfuneralhomes.com
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.