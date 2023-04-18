During the early hours of Sunday, April 16, 2023, lifelong area resident Wilma (Sheperd) Belawske passed away peacefully at the Skilled Nursing center in Towanda. She was 92 years of age Born December 7, 1930 in Grover Pa., she was the daughter of Harold and Esther (McCrackin) Sheperd Wilma was blessed with a strong work ethic which served her well as she assisted her husband, Edward,, in running the family farm. She also served her community as an Emergency Medical Technician for fifteen years. She was also a devoted mother and a devout Christian.
She is survived by her sons Jerry (& Judy) Belawske of Roaring Branch, Charles Belawske of Orlando, Fla., Greg (& Corinna) Belawske of Canton, sister Lorraine Livermore of Cogan House, five grandchildren, six great-grandchildren as well as several nieces, nephews and cousins. She was preceded in death by her husband, Edward, son Mitch, infant daughter, Donna, and brothers Harold, William and Robert Sheperd.
Visitation will be 10AM to 11 AM, Wednesday April 19 at Morse and Kleese Funeral Home, 94 N. Center St., Canton. Service at 11AM with Rev. Duane Taylor officiating. Interment will follow in North Union Cemetery. (morseandkleesefuneralhome.com)
