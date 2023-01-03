Wilma June Sluyter Jennings, 91, of Towanda, PA passed away Wednesday, December 28, 2022, at the Sayre Health Care Center in Athens Township, PA. “June” as she was known by her family and friends was born March 22, 1931, in North Towanda Township, PA the daughter of William Alonzo Sluyter and Eleanor Doris (Stephenson) Sluyter. She was a graduate of Towanda High School with the class of 1949.
On May 20, 1950, she married James F. “Jim” Jennings at the Ulster Village Presbyterian Church.
June was employed initially by the Blue Swan and later by Sayre Lingerie in Sayre, PA for a total of 35 years until her retirement. June and her husband Jim hosted the Jennings Family reunion for over 35 years. June enjoyed farming and caring for her large garden, playing Bingo, dolls, sewing, quilting, and genealogy. She was a member of the North Towanda United Methodist Church for over 60 years, the Saco Grange where she participated in the grange bowling league, and in early years, June served as a 4H leader.
June is survived by nephews, Donald (Kay) Sluyter, Robert (Kathy) Sluyter, Dale (Crystal) Sluyter, James Sluyter, William Sluyter, and nieces, Julia (Erwin) Johnson and Barbara (Waldon) Bailey, as well as numerous great nieces, great nephews, and cousins.
In addition to her parents, June was predeceased by her husband of 60 years, Jim on June 16, 2010, her sister, Isabell Collins, and brothers, Harold, and William Sluyter.
A graveside service will be held Thursday, January 12, 2023, at 1:00 p.m. at Bradford County Memorial Park, Burlington Township, PA. with Rev. Dr. Philip Wanck, pastor of the Rome United Methodist Church officiating.
Memories and condolences may be expressed by visiting www.bowenfuneralhomes.com.
The family suggests that bequests be directed to You Too Animal Rescue, 13489 Route 220, Towanda, PA 18848, the Rome United Methodist Church, in care of Karen Matoushek, Treasurer, 436 Williams Road, LeRaysville, PA 18829 or to Towanda Youth Wrestling in care of Jeremy Sluyter, Third Street, Towanda, PA 18848 in memory of Wilma June Sluyter Jennings.
