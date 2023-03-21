Wilma Louise Rimkus, age 70, of Cocoa Beach, FL formally of Laceyville, PA, passed away in her home, early morning, Sunday, March 19, 2023.
She was born on July 28, 1952, the daughter of Naomi Chamberlain Root of Springville, PA, and the late William A. Decker (d. October 23,2014). She completed her education at Wyalusing Valley High School.
Wilma enjoyed time spent with her family and cherished memories made with her children and grandchildren. Her favorite past times included motorcycle rides, hosting gatherings, and spending time at the beach. She worked at the New Age Examiner in Tunkhannock, PA for several years in advertising, and later changed jobs to include home sales in Dalton, PA. She resided in Laceyville, PA while raising her family and has spent the past 30 years living in Cocoa Beach, FL.
Besides her mother, Wilma is survived by her husband, James Lynch, of Cocoa Beach, FL; children, Stacey (Jennifer) McClain of Tunkhannock, PA; Melissa (Brett) Newton of Wyalusing, PA; and Ronald (Barb) Rimkus Jr. of Laceyville, PA; stepchildren, Jeanine Lynch, of Philadelphia, PA; James (Tina) Lynch, of Sayre, PA; and Michael (Whittney) Lynch, of Ormond Beach, FL; grandchildren, Taylor Pickett, Tiffany Newton, Joshua McClain, Jacob McClain, Hannah McClain, Shane Salsman, and Danica Martin; great-grandchildren, Cambria Chesla, Ayla Chesla, Willow Pickett, Aunali McClain, and Avian Martin.
Also surviving are her sisters, Kathryn McGinnus, of Meshoppen, PA; and Naomi Elizabeth (Norm) Salsman, of New Bern, NC; brother, John (Jane) Decker, of Nicholson, PA, as well as many nieces, nephews, cousin, and friends.
In addition to her father, she was predeceased by her husband, Ronald H. Rimkus Sr, (d. October 17, 1992), an infant sister, Christine Decker, and brother, Jason Root (d. March 28, 2007).
Funeral services will be held on Saturday March 25, 2023 at 11:30 AM from the Sheldon Funeral Home, 459 Main St., Laceyville, PA with Rev. Ron Folk of the Skinners Eddy United Methodist Church officiating. Interment will be in the Lacey St. Cemetery in Laceyville, PA. Family and friends may call at the funeral Home, Saturday morning from 10:00 AM until the time of the service.
In lieu of flowers memorial donations may be made to the American Lung Association on their website, www.lung.org/ or to the National Multiple Sclerosis Society on their website, www.nationalmssociety.org/ .
Online condolences may be made at www.SheldonFuneralHomes.com .
