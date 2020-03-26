Wilma Schucker, age 91, of Dundee, New York, passed away on Monday, March 23, 2020, at the Keuka Comfort Care Home in Penn Yan, New York.
She was born on March 30, 1928 in Ithaca, New York, a daughter of William and Genevieve (Rossman) Carnright. Wilma was married to Lane Schucker. She worked in the food service industry for Troy Area School District. Wilma was a member of the Sylvania Presbyterian Church, and she enjoyed crocheting.
Wilma is survived by her daughter, Deena (George) Cordingly McNeal of Cape Coral, Florida; a son, Dennis (Betty) Schucker of Cooper Plains; two grandchildren, Sarah Randall and Jenny Kendall; and a sister, Hazel Brooks of Wellsboro. She was preceded in death by her husband; her parents; three sisters, Virginia Carnright, Joyce Ann Phippin, and Connie Bliss; two brothers, Warren Carnright, and Donald Carnright; and a daughter, Kay Randall.
In honoring Wilma’s wishes, there will be no services. Burial will take place in Glennwood Cemetery. Buckheit Funeral Chapel and Crematory, Inc., 637 S. Main St., Mansfield, Pennsylvania, is assisting the family. Memorial contributions can be made to the Keuka Comfort Care Home, 35 Route 54 Penn Yan, NY 14527.
