Zachary D. Roan, 33, of Canton, gained his angel wings on Tuesday, October 26, 2021. Zachary Dean was born on April 1, 1988 to Rodney Roan and LeAnn (Good) Black, at the Irwin Army Hospital in Fort Riley, KS. Zach was born while his dad was serving in the United States Army, however, everyone would tell you that Zach was the real soldier. Zach graduated from Canton Area High School where he ran the ”Zach Shack” and sold school merchandise. He was a lifetime member of the Red Run Rod and Gun Club and an honorary member of the Ralston Hunting Club.
Zach enjoyed the outdoors and looked forward to hunting, fishing, riding his four-wheeler and hanging out with the guys at the cabin. Zach loved watching movies, Home Alone being one of his favorites. He had a warm-hearted smile, an unique personality and loved people unconditionally.
Surviving Zach are; his mother, LeAnn “Mick” (David) Black and his father, Rodney (Amy) Roan, step-brother; Nyan Black, step-sister; Alyssa (Black) Smith, grandmother; Carol “Kate” Roan, as well as several aunts, uncles, cousins, friends and caregivers, who all loved him dearly.
Zach was predeceased by his grandparents; Dean and Donna Good and Richard Roan, uncles; Eddie Holmes and Rick Roan and a cousin Ryan Holmes.
In maintaining with the family’s wishes there will be no services. Pepper Funeral Home and Cremation facility, 578 Springbrook Drive in Canton is assisting the family. Memorial Donations in Zachary’s name may be directed to St. Jude’s Children Hospital at www.stjude.org or to the Gatehouse, 1100 Grampian Blvd., Williamsport, Pa 17701. Memories of Zach and condolences to the family may be shared by visiting, www.pepperfuneralhomes.com.
