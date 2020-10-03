Zachery Jon Jerkes, 30, of Dushore died Monday, Sept. 28, 2020.
Born Dec. 3, 1989 in Towanda, he was a son of John Raymond Jerkes and Clara M. Pardoe.
Zachery loved life to its fullest and was a very hard worker. He was also very generous and would help anyone in need. He was employed at Cargill for over 10 years, and was previously employed with Stanley Bohensky and Bruce Insinger. Zachery loved the outdoors and enjoyed fishing, hunting, woodworking, shooting trap, and hiking.
Surviving, in addition to his parents, are a daughter, Riley Lynne Jerkes of Dushore; two sisters, Lisa Marie (Matthew) Scull of Endwell, New York and Leann (James) Guenther of Nichols, New York; a brother, Christopher H. Sallsgiver of New Albany; two nieces, Elaina Sallsgiver, and Aubree Sallsgiver; and his beloved dog Dixie.
He was preceded in death by, paternal grandmother Mary Delores Jerkes; his paternal grandfather, John M. Jerkes; maternal grandmother, Patricia Bacorn; maternal grandfather, Eugene Pardoe; a step-grandmother, Judith Vargason; and a step-grandfather, LeRoy Vargason Sr.
Funeral services will be held 11 a.m. Saturday, Oct. 10, at New Albany Baptist Church, 166 Main St., New Albany, with Rev. Terry R. Van Horn officiating. Burial will follow in St. Basil’s Cemetery, Dushore. Friends may call from 10 to 11 a.m. Saturday, Oct. 10, at the church. Zachery’s family is requesting everyone wear casual attire to the services.
Flowers are welcome; however memorial contributions may be sent to the McCarty-Thomas Funeral Home, 119 Carpenter St., Dushore, PA 18614, to help defray the funeral expenses.
Arrangements have been entrusted to the McCarty-Thomas Funeral Home, Dushore.
Expressions of sympathy may be sent to the family at www.mccartythomas.com.
