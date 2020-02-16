I was under the impression that caucuses — as they were run Monday, Feb. 3, in Iowa — had been around forever. However, a note in Wikipedia indicated the Iowa caucuses were relatively new. Iowa held its first Democratic caucuses in 1972. In 1976, it added the Republican caucuses.
Actually, I missed the part about the caucuses originally being more local and not as inclusive of voters as we hope our democracy dictates. Thus, in the 1970s, Iowa reorganized its caucuses to include more voters.
There is something almost quaintly charming about caucus night.
Imagine a chilly February evening when the family bundles up and treks to either the school gymnasium or firehall. Once there, the family socializes with friends and neighbors. Individuals indulge in refreshments and spend the evening trying to persuade other folks to join them in voting for their favorite candidate as their party’s nominee for the presidency. If they fail to persuade folks to join then, why, they simply throw their support in favor of their second choice. How congenial is that? Best of all, it feels like democracy in action. How traditional!
Well, maybe Iowa’s current caucuses are not so traditional.
According to Wikipedia, “The origin of the word caucus is debated, but it is generally agreed that it first came into use in the British colonies of North America.
“A February 1763 entry in the diary of John Adams, of Braintree, Massachusetts, is one of the earliest appearances of Caucas, already with its modern connotations of a “smoke-filled room” where candidates for public election are pre-selected in private:” -Wikipedia
Ah yes, those smoke-filled rooms of our past are actually more traditional than Iowa’s current caucuses. In those rooms, party bosses gathered to smoke, drink and to decide on their party’s candidates for offices. Right. Our nation has a long history of preselected candidates who doubtless were indebted to the bosses who selected them.
So, Iowa’s new form of caucuses in 1972 was an effort to protect the voters’ rights of selection.
Despite Iowa’s effort to protect voters’ rights and despite the nostalgic appeal of Iowa’s caucuses, there are some concerns that a portion of the state’s voters are not well served by the caucus format.
Consider voters who do not have babysitters readily available or — for that matter — affordable. How about voters who work evenings? That portion of the state’s population cannot get out to caucus night and thus, is not well represented. Perhaps the state should consider revising caucus night. Although, that seems an immense task.
It appears that being the first caucus/primary of the political race is another important factor.
In fact, it is likely every state relishes the possibility of being the first to determine the candidates who will ultimately represent the parties in the national run for the office of president.
Between news media and those of us who are — admittedly — somewhat addicted to political news, the first caucuses and primaries seem to have developed an oversized influence over other states’ votes.
On the night of Feb. 3, many of us obsessed over the fact that the Iowa Democratic Party could not call a winner immediately following the closing of the caucuses. In fact, folks were obsessed for the rest of that week.
It was not imperative that a winner be called immediately. In fact, if our ballot counting was actually as quaint as the caucuses appear to be, we would not expect an immediate count result or a winner declared, instantly.
Actually, if Iowa’s selection of the top candidate impacts the way voters in other states cast their ballots, then the Iowa caucuses are doing the voters in those states a disservice. Plus, how can Iowa, where voters are predominantly middle- to upper-middle class and white really be representative of the rest of our nation?
Perhaps by the next presidential election, we should all stop obsessing about Iowa’s caucuses. I would hate to suggest that Iowa trade in its caucuses for primaries. Who wants to give up something that seems so symbolic of our democracy? Still, it is time to stop giving that state’s votes more credence than other states. Note: New Hampshire, Nevada and South Carolina primaries all have more influence than they should because they are the earliest primaries.
An unknown quote sums up the early voting situation.
“The Iowa caucuses are not first because they’re important; they’re important because they are first.”
When weighing the importance of these firsts in the nation, we should consider the undue influence these states have since they are the first to select candidates.
My spouse, in his efforts to help me find information about caucuses, came across this curiously amusing tidbit. In his classic “children’s” tale, Lewis Carroll wrote a snippet about caucuses. Likely, he was referring to the British caucuses of the time; however this felt exceedingly appropriate for today’s world.
“Lewis Carroll mocked the futility of caucuses in “A Caucus-Race and a Long Tale”, Chapter 3 of Alice’s Adventures in Wonderland (1865): when the “Caucus-race” of running in a circle stops, everyone is declared a winner by the Dodo and Alice is told to hand out prizes to all others, receiving her own thimble as her prize.” -Wikipedia.
Naturally, a wonderful drawing of Alice and the Dodo bird accompany the Carroll quote.
Should you have a free moment, you might want to check out the drawing at: https://en.m.wikipedia.org/wiki/Caucus.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.