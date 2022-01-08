Towanda, PA (18848)

Today

Partly cloudy this evening then becoming overcast with periods of freezing rain after midnight. Low 21F. Winds S at 5 to 10 mph. Chance of precip 60%..

Tonight

Partly cloudy this evening then becoming overcast with periods of freezing rain after midnight. Low 21F. Winds S at 5 to 10 mph. Chance of precip 60%.