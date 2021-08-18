Towanda, PA (18848)

Today

Cloudy early, then thunderstorms developing this afternoon. Potential for heavy rainfall. High near 80F. Winds SE at 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 100%..

Tonight

Showers likely and possibly a thunderstorm this evening, then some lingering showers still possible overnight. Low 71F. Winds SSE at 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 100%. 1 to 2 inches of rain expected. Locally heavy rainfall possible.