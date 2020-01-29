A long time ago, when I was in my early teens, I began a practice that I didn’t understand and even now I can’t explain: on Jan. 31 each year I reflected. I thought about the day, looked back on the previous year, and mused about what I thought might lie ahead. It wasn’t something that I planned. It just happened. Then, years later, on one Jan. 31 — I kid you not — my son was born.
I don’t have those annual moments of reflection anymore. Somewhere along the way the world — deadlines, responsibilities, ways and means — got ahead of me.
But this year, with Donald Trump accused and on trial in the Senate, I find that I’m thinking this week about the world around us: what it has been and what it will be.
I’ve been thinking about two things: The first is the fact that, in his first three years in office, professionals have counted and caught President Trump in more than 15,000 public lies. Fifteen thousand!! And he’s been lying at such a horrendous, stratospheric rate that, by the time you read this, the Truth-O-Meter counting his lies may have gone above 16,000!
He’s a liar! For me, that counts. For 30 years I taught in colleges and universities. I taught well over 3,000 students, and, although I didn’t keep exact counts, the students I taught seemed to intellectually hate liars. Women, in particular, dismissed liars out of hand. At that time, of course, they had never seen anything like Trump.
In his mind, as I’ve pointed out before, the lie is more important than anything; it supersedes everything else. He can’t be wrong: his enormous ego will never acknowledge that he is wrong. Contradict him and he strikes back out of all proportion. He feels the hurt like a stone in his shoe or a pea under his mattress. The name of the late Senator John McCain, the war hero, still annoys him. He would still try to prove, if he could, that the crowds at his inauguration were larger than President Barack Obama’s.
Out of all the back-and-forth I’ve seen, the most succinct point has come from the evangelical magazine Christianity Today, which in November called for Trump’s removal from office. Looking at the straightforward evidence from the House of Representatives’ impeachment hearings, the magazine made a clear case that Trump had abused his office for personal gain and violated the Constitution. “The president of the United States attempted to use his political power to coerce a foreign leader to harass and discredit one of the president’s political opponents,” the magazine wrote. “That is not only a violation of the Constitution; more importantly, it is profoundly immoral.”
In my reflections, I said that I’ve been thinking about two things: the second is a commitment from Steve Bannon, who for a time was the president’s senior Oval Office advisor. “I want to bring everything crashing down, and destroy all of today’s establishment,” Bannon crowed. “It only helps us when . . . . they’re blind to who we are and what we’re doing.”
I’ve quoted Bannon’s curse many times in the past three years. It’s stuck in my head: he had his hand on the controls from Trump’s first day in office, writing a lot of his boss’s horrid, cruel inaugural speech. In the first 10 days after Trump’s inauguration, Bannon engineered executive orders halting America’s refugee program and barring U.S. entry to anyone from seven Middle Eastern and African countries — even permanent, legal U.S. residents — brazenly doubling down on Trump’s intent to build a wall at the border with Mexico; revoking dozens of federal regulations that protected the health and safety of American citizens; immediately weakening Obamacare; and withdrawing from important international trade and peace agreements.
He was, and still is, an admirer of Friedrich Engels, who wrote the Communist Manifesto with Karl Marx. He says openly that he’s a “Leninist.” Lenin was the alias for the Russian revolutionary who created the Communist Party and, with his fellow Communists, began the Bolshevik Revolution that gave birth to the Soviet Union.
Since leaving Trump, and having made an almost unthinkable government-destroying start here in America, Bannon has moved on — taking his Bolshevik ideas to Europe, where, with Russia’s powerful assistance, he’s helped to destabilize a number of governments there.
In the Senate now we’re looking at the archetypal illustration of the Three Monkeys — the one with his hands over his eyes, who can see no evil; the second monkey with his hands over his ears, who can hear no evil; and the third monkey with his hands over his mouth, who can speak no evil. I see the Three Monkeys every afternoon and evening following the designs of the Republican Majority Leader Mitch McConnell to defend Trump. His Three Monkeys, and many around them, deal with Trump’s improprieties by turning a blind eye.
