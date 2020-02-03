Let’s set the stage, imagine if you will, a post apocalyptic scene. The Statue of Liberty is broken in half and countless zombies roam the wasteland that was once our great nation. You hear a low rumble in the distance and are pretty sure you can see what can only be described as an epic bonfire hurtling towards you, cutting a path through the horde.
The throaty roar of an engine vibrates inside your head and as it gets closer, what appears to be a battle axe is catching the light as it swings about wildly into the horde. Now it’s too late, the flames are upon you! Only there’s nothing to fear, it’s just me riding a Mad Max-inspired vehicle with my can-do attitude, taking on the world. Well at least, that’s how I would like to introduce myself to you.
I have always had a passion for writing. I wish I could tell you it was because this was my first choice. However, that would be a lie. At first I wanted to be a professional basketball player and play alongside Michael Jordan at the ripe old age of 6.
Much later in life, around 6.5 I decided I wanted to be the next great artist. Perhaps I would grow up and paint the inside of a chapel like Leonardo, or at least my grandmother’s ceiling. Every church I asked said no, even my grandmother turned me down after pointing out that even my stick figures were lumpy.
However the written word had never let me down and while I chased every dream I had ever had, I always came back to writing. Don’t get me wrong, I have avoided it from time to time too. Mainly anytime I was told to practice my handwriting, (shout out to Christopher Latham Sholes, the man who invented the qwerty keyboard set up I am using, which masks my horrible handwriting.)
Generally in the past I would write short stories about fantastical companions I had made up to go with me on adventures. They would be inspired by everything I had interacted with, like loving neighbors, crotchety old strangers, and a friend or two I was invariably up to no good with. Oh and my dogs, I’m a dog guy if I haven’t mentioned that. I like the big beasts, ones that when they bark, everyone takes notice. Yeah you can generally find me rolling around with my beast in my free time.
In high school I started to take writing a little more seriously and with some help from my teachers we established our school’s paper. It is still running to this day and I am happy to say that it has continued to evolve and improve over time.
It was during this time that I began to take sports seriously and finally settled on being a competitive cheerleader. It’s a lot different then what you’re thinking of as you read this. Check out the documentary on Netflix titled Cheer. That was my life from age 16 to 24 — it was one of the most intense things I have ever done.
That intensity has stayed with me and it is something I try to bring to everything I do. Someday I will probably learn to mellow out, take naps, and go with the flow. Until then, you can expect to see me interested in anything that is known to be difficult or frightening.
All in all, I am beyond excited to begin this new journey as a part of your community and I am looking forward to meeting and greeting as many of you as I can.
I truly hope that I get to share in some of the triumphs our community has, as well as get to be a part of the helping hands for when we come together to weather tragedies.
Taylor Coffman is a new reporter for The Daily Review.
