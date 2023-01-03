Social movements in divided America?

Looking at the most controversial social movements in the US over the past few years we might come to the conclusion that it’s really impossible to protest publicly without inviting violence, mayhem, rioting, street brawls, and zero meaningful progress. I mean, the uprising following the murder of George Floyd featured widespread vandalism, which is legitimately associated with violence by the public.

Dr. Tom H. Hastings is Coordinator of Conflict Resolution BA/BS degree programs and certificates at Portland State University, PeaceVoice Senior Editor, and on occasion an expert witness for the defense of civil resisters in court.