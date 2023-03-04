Infrastructure and its numerous appendages, like electric substations, are not the most fashionable of subjects. Electricity is one of those things we take for granted being at our disposal with a simple flip of a switch.

The power grid that delivers such expediency is more than a want but a necessity. What many may not realize or remain indifferent to is how our infrastructure remains a huge and stable target for anarchy and not just from the weather. According to the North American Electric Reliability Corporation, physical attacks on the nation’s power grid rose 71% last year compared with 2021.