Promises made while on the campaign trail don’t always come full circle. Nothing is easier for an office seeker to promise government benefits that cannot be delivered. During Joanne Stehr’s rookie campaign last autumn for state representative from Pennsylvania’s 107th District, one request by her ensuing constituents stood out.

“People requested a class on the Constitution,” said the first term representative. “The Constitution is the foundation on what this country was built upon; a roadmap that protects all of the nation’s people.”