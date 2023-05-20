Public transportation in the city of New York – surface and especially subterranean – has never had a sterling reputation. The recent coverage surrounding the death of homeless and mentally ailing Jordan Neely, who was threatening riders saying, “he had little to live for” on a Manhattan subway train underscored this longtime sordid rep.

Too often when a vagrant like Neely, who was known to the NYPD and is typical of the mentally ill who inhabit the bowels of the city’s subway system, makes his presence known riders either flee or ignore him hoping he leaves.