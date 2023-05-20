Public transportation in the city of New York – surface and especially subterranean – has never had a sterling reputation. The recent coverage surrounding the death of homeless and mentally ailing Jordan Neely, who was threatening riders saying, “he had little to live for” on a Manhattan subway train underscored this longtime sordid rep.
Too often when a vagrant like Neely, who was known to the NYPD and is typical of the mentally ill who inhabit the bowels of the city’s subway system, makes his presence known riders either flee or ignore him hoping he leaves.
Neely didn’t and turned up the menace.
Unknown to all was Neely’s protracted rap sheet that consisted of 42 arrests including a recent assault of a 67-year-old woman breaking her nose and fracturing her eye socket.
Enter Daniel Penny, a 24-year-old Marine, who intervened when no one would and put Neely in a conventional restraint that resulted in his death.
Once upon a time in the Big Apple, New Yorkers prided themselves on being a breed apart. A tough no nonsense crowd that is now paralyzed by leftist policies that degrade their lives daily and have brought the city and the nation into a free fall.
No matter what color or creed you are, there are plenty who wish a guy like Penny was sitting in their subway car when the city’s legion of whack jobs start upping the ante.
For Penny’s intrepid efforts, Manhattan District Attorney (D.A.) Alvin Bragg charged him with second-degree manslaughter. In a story that also made national headlines, Bragg charged a bodega cashier who defended himself against attack, the charges were eventually dropped.
Bragg, a partisan prosecutor, is using Penny to prove his wokeness as the ideal George Soros D.A. because his grandstanding over indicting Donald Trump apparently wasn’t enough. The only thing surpassed by Bragg’s hypocrisy is his waistline.
In Bragg’s Manhattan, Penny faces a 0 and 2 count: white and Marine. If white vagrants were harassing commuters, it would not be tolerated, but since Neely was black and Penny white – welcome to Neo-Marxist race baiting. The stinging aftermath of Penny’s arrest will surely deter other potential good Samaritans from intervening as he is made the scapegoat for the city’s institutional failures.
The city consciously put a violent, mental patient with an extensive criminal history back on the street yet charges a Marine veteran for protecting himself and others. Violent criminals who resist arrest are heroic victims, while good Samaritans are arrested and charged in another episode of how Democrats are destroying America, while millions pour over a porous border inflaming the situation.
Neely was murdered by the left who freed him long before Penny ever earned the eagle, globe, and anchor. In a civilized society, the strong protect the weak and that is what Marines do – defend those unable to fight for themselves.
Penny was trained, capable and refused to be victimized. That is his crime. Perhaps Penny should play the leftist game and plead innocent claiming he suffers from PTSD.
The left inflames division while doing nothing to address the problems of crime and the mentally ill. Where were Neely’s family as he struggled? They have since emerged seeing dollar signs as a multi-million-dollar lawsuit is in the offing.
Neely was a threat to others and himself and his death, however tragic, begs questions about how the mentally ill are treated and how it effects the decline in civic order that continues unabated. The Neely’s remain free to roam and terrorize, while the Penny’s who stand up and defend the rule of law are vilified and charged.
A legal defense fund that has been established for Penny has raised over $2 million and counting.
There are those who continually grandstand lamenting the state of manhood as men stand around doing nothing as crime runs rampant. Yet, when a virtuous man does step forward, he is treated as a criminal.
Those cities across the nation with the highest crime rates all have a common denominator: Democrat leadership. As cities defund and lose police, criminals’ rule over the law abiding. The same is happening at the border; illegals receive more protection than citizens in another hapless day in Biden’s America.
