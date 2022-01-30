For a vain human who appears obsessed with maintaining a macho image (recall that he took a rather cold ride on a horse; he was shirtless – totally bare chested) such an impending birthday must cause even the “mightiest” man to tremble.
There is something about facing one’s seventh decade that is jarring. Such aging highlights our mortality.
Besides being confronted with his own mortality, the Russian President has to be haunted by ghosts of a Christmas Past.
It was 30 years ago this last Christmas that the Soviet Union dissolved. Yes, on Christmas Day! Nations in the Soviet Union opted out of that Union and formed their own, independent countries. So, bye-bye Soviet Union.
According to a January 6 Christian Science Monitor, “Mr. Putin wishes the Soviet Union had never ended. He has said so openly, describing that Christmas in 1991 as the ‘greatest geopolitical catastrophe’ of the 20th century.”
The Russian President must be overcome with the dread that time is running out. He must feel a certain sense of urgency.
“He cannot realistically hope to turn back the clock. But both at home and beyond Russia’s borders, especially in the escalating standoff with the West over Ukraine, he is clearly trying to undo some of the key changes brought about by the collapse of the USSR.
“More broadly, he wants to expunge what he has felt to be the past three decades of national humiliation, by asserting Russia’s renewed status as a major world power.” – Christian Science Monitor, Jan. 6.
As the Russian leader races against the clock, will he be reined in by the reality of reason?
Presumably, he hopes to leave a legacy of restoring some of his nation’s clout and of erasing some of the untold humiliation that befell the Soviet Union – and thus was inherited by Russia.
Mr. Putin envisions going down in Russian – preferably restored Soviet – history as one of the nation’s great leaders. Actually, he hopes to make that title his nation’s greatest leader.
Practically speaking, that does not look possible. Yet, unless Putin feels some restraint he can wreak havoc, not only on Ukraine, but all of Europe, not to mention that the entire planet will suffer.
What should NATO (North Atlantic Treaty Organization), the European countries, and the United States do?
That is the burning question. Attack or pacify?
Putin sets up bad situations and then he makes demands! In other words, he misbehaves. Then he wants to be rewarded for ceasing his bad behavior. As parents we are familiar with this approach. Would we reward a misbehaving child for simply stopping the bad behavior and doing what was right?
Should we punish or should we reward Putin?
Given Putin’s history of being a bit of a bully, what would you do?
Recall in 2008, former president George W. Bush tried to play nice when Putin invaded Georgia.
Georgia, located south of Russia, is on the eastern shore of the Black Sea. Over centuries, Georgia has struggled to maintain its sovereignty. In recent years, the Soviet Union/Russia have fought relentlessly to claim the land and its people.
Recall, again in 2014, back when, former president Barack Obama attempted to placate Putin, who had invaded Ukraine and had laid claim to Crimea which also borders the Black Sea. Russia still holds Crimea.
(One of Putin’s obsessions is adding lands that have warm-water seaports to Russia.)
Neither Bush nor Obama’s attempts to appease and calm Putin worked.
However, it was during the 2020 presidential campaign, when Biden – before even becoming president – warned Putin that Russia would pay mightily for any attempt to expand his homelands. That really got Putin’s dander up.
Plus, one can imagine that Putin must be haunted by memories of December 1991.
It was this past December, when Putin “...ordered a major deployment of troops to the border with Ukraine in a pointed and deliberate signal to two audiences—in Kyiv and in Washington.
“For Kyiv, the message was simple: ‘I can crush you. Neither the United States nor Europe can do anything about it.’
“For Washington, the message was more complex: pay close attention to Russia as a major power that cannot be marginalized on the U.S. agenda and that retains the ability to make trouble in sensitive places where it has the upper hand. Putin got what he evidently wanted—a one-on-one meeting with Biden in Geneva, explicit recognition of Russia’s status as a ‘worthy adversary,’ and the resumption of dialogue with the United States on issues like cyber and strategic stability, ending a long interruption after the illegal annexation of Crimea by Russia in 2014.” – published by the Carnegie Endowment for International Peace, December, 2021.
Apparently the Russian leader fails to draw wisdom from past experiences. For “... if there is any lesson that Putin and his Kremlin cohort should have learned in the course of the seven years since Ukraine’s Revolution of Dignity, it’s that the annexation of Crimea and the undeclared war in eastern Ukraine have only reinforced the Ukrainian people’s resolve to leave Russia’s orbit and to seek closer ties to the West. Clearly, that lesson has not been learned in the Kremlin, which means that it is guided by a different logic and that its current bout of saber-rattling has to be taken seriously.” – Carnegie Endowment for International Peace, December, 2021.
The residents of Ukraine are steadfast in their determination to remain a sovereign nation. Obviously they would rather avoid bloodshed, especially in their homeland, however if they must fight, they will!
In reality, Russia has prodded and poked at Ukraine. Putin supported – and continues to support – a separatist insurgency in eastern Ukraine. In the last eight years, the off-on struggle has cost an estimated 14,000 lives.
“A former KGB officer, Putin has spent his time in office seeking to restore Russia’s position in the world. The increasing presence of NATO, established in the wake of World War II as a bulwark against the then-Soviet Union, in Eastern Europe and the West’s close ties with Ukraine have been at the crux of Russia’s demands in the Ukraine standoff.” –NBC News, Jan. 25.
Putin wishes to make Ukraine reliant on Russia. He wants the United States, the European nations, and NATO to promise to ignore Ukraine – to have nothing to do with Ukraine. In fact, Putin wants the Ukraine banned from ever being allowed to join NATO.
We cannot comply with Putin’s wishes. The Ukrainian people have a sovereign country with a democratically elected government. To grant Putin his wish means turning our backs on that free nation.
On a recent trip to the Ukraine, NBC news reporter David Ignatius interviewed residents who emphasized that the United States must act immediately. “Don’t wait to punish Russia until after Russia has leveled our country!”
Actually, that is logical! We, the United States, NATO and the European nations, need to address this world bully, now!
Based on my own experiences – in another lifetime – when I taught primary-level kids, in dealing with kids who were inclined to bullying, my motto was always “act before another pupil gets hurt.”
Preferably, as my spouse noted, “You want to prevent the need to punish a child.”
Good point! It is always better to help a child – who is prone to bullying – work out his/her issues.
“Like all bullies, he (referring to Putin) needs to be reined in before he does harm!” -S. Nevada, Jan. 24.
