“What, to the American slave, is your Fourth of July?” asked Frederick Douglass, speaking to the Rochester Ladies’ Anti-Slavery Society on July 5, 1852. Douglass escaped slavery around the age of 20, and, by the time he gave this speech at 34, was a renowned abolitionist, author and orator. “I answer: a day that reveals to him, more than all other days of the year, the gross injustice and cruelty to which he is a constant victim. To him, your celebration is a sham.” Douglass’ powerful words and tireless organizing helped educate and mobilize the nation for abolition, to support the Underground Railroad, and, ultimately, to wage an incredibly costly civil war to permanently stamp out slavery. His words, indeed, his life, stand as a striking example of why we need a deep, critical understanding of our unvarnished national history if we hope to address the problems that now confront us. Yet a well-organized movement is spreading to obscure and obliterate much of our history, to ban books, and to compel the teaching of a sanitized rendition of our difficult and often bloody past.

One of the seminal texts that focuses on ignored or suppressed U.S. history is the classic book by the late historian Howard Zinn, “A

Amy Goodman is the host of “Democracy Now!,” a daily international TV/radio news hour airing on more than 1,400 stations. She is the co-author, with Denis Moynihan and David Goodman, of the New York Times best-seller “Democracy Now!: 20 Years Covering the Movements Changing America.”