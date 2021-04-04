It is always startling!
“Breaking news: Rapid repeated gun fire has brought down an unknown number of either shoppers or students or worshipers in a violent mass shooting incident – in Somewhere, U.S.A. Details to be provided as they become available.”
As we – the captivated audience – watch the media, everyone ponders the motive. What was his motive?
Really, it almost seems irrelevant – his motive? In all likelihood “his motive” will make little or no sense to us.
We fret, we feel empathy for the victims and anguish for their loved ones.
Yet, we go on, about our day-to-day routines. What can we do, really?
The shooting in Atlanta on Tuesday, March 16 focused us on our racial bias against people of Asian descent. Six of the eight individuals who were killed were of Asian origin. One reason offered for the recent spate of hate crimes against Asian Americans is the claim that they are responsible for the COVID pandemic.
Seriously? How can anyone blame one individual – or even a group – for a worldwide plague that is the result of a minuscule, invisible, virulent virus?
Six days later, as we pondered those questions, we were startled, again!
What? Did we or – at least, questioning myself – did I forget about the potential for more mass murders?
On Monday, March 22, another shooter claimed the lives of 10 individuals when he went on a shooting spree at the grocery chain King Soopers, in Boulder, Colorado.
Two mass shootings in less than a week’s time feels startling, too!
Yet, data from Gun Violence Archive reveals that those two mass shootings were just the most reported on.
Between the Atlanta shooting and the King Soopers shooting there were eight other mass shootings that claimed five lives and left 35 injured.
It is disturbing to realize that those eight shootings went unnoticed.
Is it possible that we will become immune to these mass shootings?
Will we reach a point where mass shootings are normal?
Heaven forbid!
I grew up in the 1950s, in West Virginia, when guns were never an issue. Oh yes, almost everyone I knew owned a gun – actually several guns. Guns were commonplace. Most of the older men had used rifles – usually 22s or shotguns – to hunt game. In many cases, the wild game helped sustain their families. The day’s catch was the night’s supper.
Most hunters, by the early 1950s, had relegated hunting to tracking and killing deer and to capturing grouse. Wild game had become an occasional treat. Thus, the hunters compulsively stored their rifles and guns in locked cabinets. Keys to the cabinets were put away in safe places, away from children. Anyone who was lax in exercising gun safety, particularly the safe storage of those weapons, got an “ear full” – especially about the hazards of leaving guns lying around.
People – yes, some few women had guns – did not tote their guns around, pretending to be tough guys.
Unlike today’s culture, nobody strutted anywhere with a gun. Now, some gun owners seem to feel compelled to show off.
Guns were just an accepted part of life, neither good nor bad, but certainly not something to play with. Playing with firearms was an anathema in that culture.
Granted, they did target practice, occasionally, and then, not for the fun of it, but to maintain their marksmanship. You were considered a poor hunter, indeed, if you injured wildlife causing the poor creature to suffer. The proficient hunter took his/her prey out with one perfectly placed shot. To do less was disgraceful!
Today’s gun culture appears to emphasize the recreational aspect of target practice with an emphasis on high capacity weapons – weapons that in the 50s and 60s were relegated to the battlefield.
Actually, in those days, the National Rifle Association (NRA) was a major proponent of gun safety.
The NRA has been around since 1871. Founded by two Union veterans of the Civil War and a former New York Times reporter, “...it’s purpose was to help improve the marksmanship of urban northerners whose inferiority to the superior marksmanship of their rural southern counterparts was believed to have prolonged the war. “ –Time, History/Politics section, July 29, 2015.
At that point, the NRA’s focus was improving marksmanship skills with an emphasis on safety training.
“During that time, the Second Amendment was not the association’s central platform. Displayed at the NRA’s national headquarters was its motto, ‘Firearms Safety Education, Marksmanship Training, Shooting for Recreation.’” –Time, History/Politics section, July 29, 2015.
In the 1930s, throughout the crime spree of the Prohibition era, the NRA sustained its focus on responsible gun ownership and safety.
In fact, the “NRA assisted Roosevelt in drafting the 1934 National Firearms Act and the 1938 Gun Control Act, the first federal gun control laws. These laws placed heavy taxes and regulation requirements on firearms that were associated with crime, such as machine guns, sawed-off shotguns and silencers. Gun sellers and owners were required to register with the federal government and felons were banned from owning weapons.”
The Supreme Court, in 1939, unanimously upheld the legislation.
Prior to the Supreme Court’s decision, “...Karl T. Frederick testified before Congress stating, ‘I have never believed in the general practice of carrying weapons. I do not believe in the general promiscuous toting of guns. I think it should be sharply restricted and only under licenses’.” Frederick was the NRA president!
According to the Time article, the NRA continued to support gun control for the next 30 years. Following a decade marred by assassinations, – from President John F. Kennedy in 1963 to the assassinations of Martin Luther King, Jr. and Robert F. Kennedy in 1968 – Congress updated the Gun Control Act of 1968. However, when Congress attempted to mandate a national registry of all guns and a license for all gun carriers, the NRA refused to support it. Thus, the registry failed.
I recall, in my early, years back in the 1950s and early 60s, occasionally glancing through my Granddad’s NRA magazines – “American Rifleman.” They were filled with information about gun safety. And, yes, in my early teen years, Granddad took the time to teach me gun safety and attempted to walk me through target practice. My eye-hand coordination has never been very good. Thus, an introductory course was my limit. Still, I learned respect for weapons and enough safety measures to avoid bodily harm to anyone or any critter.
By the 1990s the NRA appeared to have less interest in gun safety and more in promoting gun sales.
I shall always recall seeing on the news, the iconic moment when, the former actor, then NRA president, Charlton Heston held a weapon above his head – apparently it was actually a replica of a flintlock rifle – and dramatically declared that anyone attempting to take his gun would have to pry it “from my cold, dead hands.”
Given the NRA’s history – over many decades – of supporting gun safety and gun regulations, Heston’s challenge seemed unnecessary.
In a nation where current regulations need to be more stringently enforced and where some basic safety regulations, such as more extensive background checks, should be put in place, it seems incumbent on all of us to confer and to reach a compromise.
Taking guns away is not on the table, but folks who wish to retain guns should help us all arrive at some solutions that ensure greater safety for all of our citizens.
A poll taken by Politico at the end of March, shows 85 percent of our population is in favor of background checks on all gun sales. With such strong support for inclusive background checks, our political representatives should be able to enact better background check laws.
Unless, of course, our political representatives are not really representing us!
I keep recalling the December 14, 2012, slaughter of 20 first graders and six adults at Sandy Hook Elementary, Conn. That horrific tragedy that claimed the lives of 5-, 6- and 7-year-old children did not prompt us to respond. In reality, we ignored it! How could we do nothing?
I fret that mass shootings are on the verge of becoming the New Normal. We need to take action, now!
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.