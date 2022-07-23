Forget polls. You know things are bad — really bad — when even our dogs and cats are having a ruff time in the Biden economy.

With crippling inflation at 9.1% — a 40-year high — crushing the middle class, Americans from New York to San Francisco are struggling to make ends meet. We’re dealing with sharp increases in rent prices that have skyrocketed a whopping 25.3% for a one-bedroom on average nationwide and 26.5% for a two-bedroom year-over-year, according to a July 2022 report by Rent.com. Now add surging food costs, gasoline, travel and a myriad of other increased expenses harming working families. As such, voters aren’t the only ones suffering under Team Biden; America’s beloved pets are also bearing the brunt of Democrats’ failed policies — as man’s best friend is tragically being abandoned by financially strapped owners who can no longer afford to care for them.

