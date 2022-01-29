Robert Jasinski, better known to his old platoon mates as Jazz, loved God, his family, the nation he so faithfully served and the eagle, globe, and anchor he proudly earned so long ago. To Jazz, the Marine Corps’ motto of Semper Fidelis – always faithful – was not just some benevolent military proverb, but a way of life.
Once we reconnected after a nearly 20-year hiatus, we would see each other by attending the annual Army/Navy game. Being the most prestigious rivalry game of college football that there is, the best and most anticipated part of the day for me was always seeing my old friend and once again breaking bread with him. For a brief few hours we got to feel like young men again, Marines, surrounded by all this pomp and tradition wrapped in this timeless venue that seemed more like a giftwrapped time machine for two aging veterans.
The last time we were together, he told me he still had that voicemail I had left years before when we reconnected. At first, I thought he was kidding, but in retrospect it made perfect sense. In our last communication on his 60th birthday less than a month ago, he reminisced writing: “It has been a wonderful 60 years! I think of all I’ve learned and the places I have been to. But nothing ever comes closer to being home with family. I miss my parents especially, but I know they are with me. I dream of yesterday, of my time in the Corps. We have had so many great examples of such good people in our lives. I cannot forget to always reflect upon that, as I am sure you do also.”
It was poetic as it was prophetic.
I can see him arriving at the Pearly Gates commiserating with St. Peter about how another Marine was reporting-in, while giving Our Lord’s lead apostle an earful of intercessory prayer and then finally requesting mast for the well-being of his family and the nation he so dearly loved and served faithfully.
Robert Jasinski is on familiar turf once again back on point watching and waiting for the rest of us. I will miss him but take solace knowing he remains in good company until we meet again.
Godspeed, my brother, requiesce in pace.
