China’s economy is going through some of the same growing pains that Japan once experienced: lower consumer spending, overbuilding on homes and offices, local government debt that runs into the trillions of dollars, and high unemployment among young people. The run of impressive growth rates seems to be over; it’s now hovering around three percent.

By just about any measure—GDP, exports, prices of goods and services—China’s economy is growing much more slowly than before the COVID pandemic hit. The Xi Jinping regime is trying to get people to spend more, get the real estate market to halt construction of office buildings without renters, and get local governments to become more financially responsible.