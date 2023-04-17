Frank Luntz was an infamous Republican operative, arguably the most skilled focus group designer for the right in our political history. He’s the one who helped coin winning words and phrases that shifted public opinion toward serving the interests of “conservatives” (that is, politicians determined to conserve the unfair practices of the wealthy elite).

Although I didn’t feel his work was helpful--e.g., popularizing the term “death tax” to make it easier for rich legislators and their wealthy donors to roll back the inheritance tax that helped stem the problem of massive build-up of untaxed intergenerational extreme wealth--I admired his amazing cleverness.