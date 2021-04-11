Do you ever get an overwhelming sense of impending doom?
I tend to and that was before I heard Dr. Rochelle Walensky’s grim warning.
Walensky is the director for the Center for Disease Control – the CDC.
On March 31, CBS reported that, “During a briefing from the White House COVID-19 Response Team and public health officials, Walensky said there are ‘continuing concerning trends’ in the nation’s response to the coronavirus pandemic, with the number of infections, hospitalizations and deaths all rising. The number of coronavirus cases in the U.S. has surpassed 30.2 million, according to Johns Hopkins University.
“’I’m going to pause here, I’m going to lose the script and I’m going to reflect on the recurring feeling I have of impending doom,” Walensky said, appearing to grow emotional. “We have so much to look forward to. So much promise and potential of where we are and so much reason for hope. But right now I’m scared.’”
Great! Just what we want to hear! However, we may need to hear it.
Epidemiologist Michael Osterholm labeled Walensky a “truth-teller.”
Osterholm is the Director of the Center for Infectious Disease Research and Policy at the University of Minnesota.
During this pandemic, Dr. Osterholm has acquired a nickname. He’s now “Dr. Doom.”
Admittedly, if you have followed Osterholm’s predictions over the course of this pandemic – as my spouse and I have – you might also label him “Dr. Doom.”
Except, unlike the super-villain Dr. Doom of “Marvel Comics,” Osterholm’s aim is to warn our nation – to help us prevent more deaths, to avoid more calamities.
He, unlike his namesake, is a hero. In fact, his wish is that his predictions are wrong. Thus far, he has accurately predicted the impact and surges of the coronavirus. It is as though he has a reliable crystal ball.
Since Osterholm described Walensky’s feeling of doom as accurate, we should all pay attention.
As Spring brightens and warms our days and as more of us – 19.4 percent of the U.S. population – has been fully vaccinated, Naturally, we are all “champing at the bit” to be free, again. We want to socialize, see family and return to jobs. Many of us economically need to return to jobs.
However, as of April 8, roughly 80 percent of our population had not been fully vaccinated.
Isn’t that too many people to put at that great a risk? Even those of us who have been fully vaccinated should not go out willy-nilly ignoring precautions.
Dr. Osterholm explained that the vaccine is like having a fireproof suit that is 90 percent effective against fire, but, short of an emergency, why would you just walk into the fire?
In an April 1 podcast, “Osterholm Update: COVID-19,” the doctor said, “We’ve got a bad, bad virus, we’ve got a lot of people still yet who can be infected despite vaccines arriving, and we are now opening up as if somehow we’re done with the virus. It’s like we’re dismissing gravity.”
(Note: Everytime that I stupidly ignore gravity, I either fall and usually hurt myself or I spill something or I break something. Yes, I am a bit klutzy.)
On Easter Sunday, Osterholm forewarned the viewers of “Fox News Sunday” and of NBC’s “Meet the Press,” that the COVID virus is far from done with us.
“Let me say that, at this time, we really are in a category five hurricane status with regard to the rest of the world,” Osterholm told Chuck Todd on NBC’s “Meet the Press.”
“At this point, we will see in the next two weeks, the highest number of cases reported globally since the beginning of the pandemic. In terms of the United States, we’re just at the beginning of this surge, we haven’t even really begun to see it yet.”
“I believe that, in some ways, we’re almost in a new pandemic,” Osterholm told “Fox News Sunday” host Chris Wallace. “The only good news is that the current vaccines are effective against this particular variant B.1.1.7.”
Scientists believe that the B.1.1.7 variant, which was first detected in the United Kingdom, is more readily transmitted, plus it appears to be more lethal.
We are in a race with this microscopic enemy. We ignore the virus at our own peril. If we arrogantly assume that we have already beaten it, we lose.
“The vaccine is not going to be able to out pace the virus in the way we anticipated because the virus has redesigned itself to be faster.” -S. Nevada, April 4.
Last month, Dr. Osterholm (aka “Dr. Doom”) confessed to The New York Intelligencer that, “I want to be so wrong on this one. I will publicly celebrate me being wrong if this (surge) doesn’t happen, because I just wish we didn’t have to go through this.”
We should enjoy the cheerily chirping birds, the trees budding forth, the greening of the land and the riot of colors that blooming daffodils, anemones, hyacinths, irises, lilacs, narcissi and tulips offer us.
However, to ensure that we and our loved ones get to enjoy another Spring, we must be mature and base our decisions and our actions on science.
Please, practice caution!
