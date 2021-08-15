Ah yes, I recall as a kid folks talking about those dog days of summer – days when it was too hot for Granddad’s lazy ‘ole hound dog to move. That was a curious assertion since the ‘ole hound seemed to defy the stereotypical characterization of hounds. To the contrary,‘Ole Skipper was always moving.
During that same time period, radio stations played upbeat jingles advertising August’s back-to-school sales.
Naturally, that meant school would start, soon.
As a kid, I do not recall dreading the return to school. Of course, I was a lonely, only child who by that point was “so-oo bored” with summer vacation. Besides school never, ever started before Labor Day – which is always observed on the first Monday in September.
Throughout my childhood, I had heard many adults say that they could hardly wait to get the kids back in school.
Yep, they were bone-dog weary of the kiddies and were really ready for some quiet time.
I could understand that and thus never gave it much thought.
That is until I became a school teacher. While I really liked the job, I never felt completely prepared to return to classes.
Once I left teaching to focus on raising a family, I lost track of when school started and stopped.
Then, in what seemed to occur almost instantly, my kids became school aged.
The joy of seeing our offspring trip off to school the first few years and then watching as they enthusiastically explored what school was all about was riveting. In time, those back-to-school days became routine. Old hat, as it were!
It was then that the summer days seemed to swiftly evaporate. Our almost daily, afternoon trips to the nearby creek to fish – well, they caught fish, I watched and read – became treasured moments.
Our occasional outings to the Distelfink Drive-In for ice cream or burgers became cherished. Naturally, the kids did not want to relinquish those outings.
Plus, I found that I had come to actually dread the reopening of school, not because I didn’t like school. No, it was the fact that
summer vacations never seemed long enough to pack in all the fun things we dreamed of doing.
Once our crew was out of school, I, again, ignored school schedules.
Yes, you do see where this is going! Grandkids came along. Currently, 9 out of the 10 are in school. Actually, the eldest is off to her first year of college and the littlest is still a stay-at-home toddler.
Indeed, here I am, again, bemoaning the fact that summer vacation ends next Monday. Gettysburg Schools open August 23. Way too early for me! What happened to opening after Labor Day? Why can’t we stretch the vacation out a little more?
Over the last decade, at least, I have groaned vociferously over schools opening. It does not help that G-Kid Number 6 will turn 10 years old on August 23. You would not believe how often his b-day and the return-to-school date fall on the same day.
As a kid I enjoyed reveling in the last days of summer and anticipating the impending fall. Now, I am too busy wallowing in my distress to notice anything, muchless the nostalgia of summer’s end.
Summer vacation is over. It’s back to school and I am as jittery as a skittish high-strung horse.
My case of nervous apprehension goes beyond just wanting to expand the days of summer fun.
My concern goes deeper. Granted, there was a moment this past winter when it appeared that we, the people, were winning the war against the COVID-19 virus.
Folks were cheering up and thinking that this summer we could return to party time, again. As for fall – well, heck, schools would re-open and we would be back to some measure of normalcy.
(Note: As a first class worry wart, I forecasted gloom and doom in terms of successfully and quickly putting this virus behind us. Sadly, I was right. I wish I had been wrong! Don’t you hate it when you correctly predict a negative situation?)
Yes, the Delta variant hit. It is the vicious, virulent cousin to the COVID virus. It spreads easier. It strikes everyone – including the young. Back in 2020, the young appeared – for the most part – to be immune to COVID-19. Plus, this Delta virus can infect both the vaccinated and the unvaccinated.
Vaccinated folks have an advantage. They do not get terribly sick.
Regrettably that is not the case for the unvaccinated. They usually suffer more excruciating illnesses for longer periods of time and are more subject to dying. Suffocating as it were. COVID and Delta both attack the lungs. Breathing becomes the victim’s main focus.
Plus, both the vaccinated and unvaccinated can be carriers of the virus. However, it appears that the unvaccinated spread the virus more readily.
Granted vaccines can cause side-effects. Nearly all the folks I have communicated with reported minor reactions to the shots.
Those reactions are usually gone in a couple of days.
Yes, I did get the vaccine. My arm was a tad sore for a day, both times. After receiving both shots, I felt – and still feel – protected and thus more comfortable. Even so, I worry that I could possibly be a carrier. I would be devastated if I gave this virus to anyone else, but particularly if I passed it on to any of my unvaccinated grandkids. (Children under the age of 12 cannot get the vaccine, yet.)
Thus, I never really gave up wearing a mask. Oh, I toyed with taking the mask off, but essentially, I do believe that masks do make a difference. I don’t know about you, but I do not want an unmasked physician performing surgery on me!
I am baffled – not an unusual state for me – but what is the huge controversy over masks and kids?
Kids and masks go together like kids and bubble blowing.
All of the youngsters I have ever known got excited when I – as a parent, grandparent or teacher – brought the masks out. It did not matter if those masks were Halloween masks or Lone Ranger, or Zorro or even bandits’ masks. Heck, when I was a kid, playing with masks was one of my favorite pastimes.
It is true, folks who suffer from asthma can struggle, at moments, to breathe through the cloth, but the mask serves as protection against the viruses that can literally take a person’s breath away.
My spouse and I, both, suffer from asthma, so I know first hand that there can be difficult breathing moments. Still, as miserable as the asthma attack makes me feel – as I struggle to catch my breath – it has to be far less excruciating than gasping to catch my breath due to the Coronavirus.
Despite my tendency to worry, I try not to pester folks. Ok, admittedly, I do urge them to please wear masks and even consider getting vaccinated.
It is a fact that Delta cases are surging in areas of our nation with lower vaccinations rates.
“More than 97% of people entering hospitals right now are unvaccinated.” -NPR, July 16.
As we see our kids and grandkids off to school, please, please let us urge everyone to exercise extra caution.
Don’t we always caution our children to pay close attention to stop lights when crossing the street? How many times do we remind them to pay heed to the “Walk/Do Not Walk” signs?
Certainly we do not tell young ones to just ignore those signs. No, we urge them to exercise caution!
Even when my grandkids are heading out to school, if it just looks like it might rain, I tell them, “Take your umbrellas. Better safe than sorry!”
Shouldn’t that be our motto as students return to school?
With the rain, you will just get wet. Whereas this virus, beyond making folks terribly sick, it is a killer!
It is not likely that wearing a protective mask will kill anyone. However, going maskless gives the virus a definitive advantage and that can lead to someone’s death!
