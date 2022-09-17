Oh, the irony.

The White House and Democrat officials compel Big Tech to censor those who spread “misinformation” online, violating our First Amendment rights to free speech enshrined in the U.S. Constitution. It doesn’t matter if what voters say is truthful or backed by facts; if anything conflicts with the left’s political narrative and far-left ideology, it’s deemed “misinformation” and wiped from view in what’s known as “shadow-banning.”

