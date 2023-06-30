President Joe Biden has embraced the term “Bidenomics,” despite its origins as attempted disparagement from pundits in the fever swamps of Fox News, The Wall Street Journal’s editorial pages and other “MAGA” sinkholes. Biden invoked “Bidenomics” in an address he gave Wednesday, happily taking credit for the state of the economy. In his opening remarks, he referenced the great American poet Carl Sandburg’s 1916 description of Chicago as the “City of the Big Shoulders,” in praise of the region’s muscular workforce. While recent economic numbers may give Biden reason to wax poetic, they also mask the suffering of millions of Americans shackled by poverty.

“Poverty is America’s death sentence, and we won’t be silent anymore,” Bishop William Barber intoned as he opened the Poor People’s Campaign Moral Poverty Action Congress on June 19 in Washington, D.C. Barber had just retired after 30 years as the activist pastor of Greenleaf Christian Church in Goldsboro, North Carolina. After leading historic Moral Monday marches on the North Carolina legislature in 2013, he went on to cofound the Poor People’s Campaign, which borrows its name from the organizing drive launched by Rev. Martin Luther King Jr. in 1968 — cut short by King’s assassination. Barber, whose deep voice and rhetorical style is often compared to King’s, is calling for a “Third Reconstruction” to build political power for and improve the lives of poor and low-wealth people.

