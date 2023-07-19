WATTSBURG, Pennsylvania — In July of 2009, Joe Biden, then the vice president of the United States, came to this Erie County town to discuss the federal stimulus monies that would be used here and in other rural regions to expand broadband access to the internet.

Biden was here as part of a full-court press to ease the public’s concerns over the then-unprecedented $787 billion stimulus package that President Barack Obama had signed just weeks after taking office. I had covered his visit here at Seneca High School, just outside of Erie, when he praised the promise of a $4 billion package of grants and loans available that he said would once and for all extend broadband internet access to rural and other underserved areas of the country.

