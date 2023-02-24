As President Biden prepared his State of the Union address on Tuesday, a group of younger speakers were delivering remarks not far from the White House. District of Columbia elementary and middle school students gathered at historic Ford’s Theatre, where President Abraham Lincoln was assassinated, for the annual Lincoln Oratory Festival. Among the speeches the students recited were Lincoln’s “House Divided,” Frederick Douglass’ “What to the Slave is Your Fourth of July?,” and Dr. Martin Luther King Jr.’s “To the Mountaintop.”

Lincoln gave his “House Divided” speech in 1858 at the Illinois Republican Party Convention, where he had been nominated to run for U.S. Senate against the Democratic incumbent, Stephen Douglas.

