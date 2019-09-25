The Trump administration is sitting on tens of billions of dollars in unspent money meant to help Americans recover from disasters.
It has spent less than one-third of the $107 billion that Congress provided after the hurricanes and wildfires of 2017 and 2018.
The Department of Housing and Urban Development, which received $37 billion — more than any other agency — has spent less than $75 million.
In some cases the money pipeline has been clogged with red tape, but in others the villains of hate and hostility are the culprits standing in the way. President Trump has often tweeted his animosity toward Puerto Rico, for example.
Even before Hurricane Dorian arrived on Aug. 28 he was trying to avoid responsibility for providing relief, charging that Puerto Rico and its three million people had already received far more aid than anywhere else. “Congress approved $92 billion for Puerto Rico last year, an all-time record of its kind for anywhere,” he tweeted.
His claim that Puerto Rico had already received that much money, or that it had otherwise been spent is demonstrably false — another of the 12,000 lies he has told in public since he became president.
Congress set up $42 billion for Puerto Rico — that’s $50 billion short of what Trump said. But since hurricanes Irma and Maria two years ago, about $13 billion has actually been spent repairing the island, and that’s only a seventh of Trump’s $92 billion lie. Thirty thousand homes on the island still have blue tarps for roofs – a vivid picture of how much hasn’t been spent repairing the storm damage.
Trump’s cronies are actually taking $271 million away from the Department of Homeland Security, including the Federal Emergency Management Agency (FEMA’s) Disaster Relief Fund. They intend to use that disaster money to pay for more immigrant-detention space and immigrant-asylum-hearing locations along our southern border. The Department of Homeland Security will lose money for Coast Guard operations, and FEMA will lose money budgeted to prepare for hurricanes and other natural disasters.
One reason the disaster money has been held up is the “Help Wanted” signs on empty offices throughout the federal departments whose job is to deal with storms and other catastrophic disasters.
The Trump administration is riddled with “acting heads”; that is, departments where top management positions have temporary office-holders
The Inspector General of the Housing and Urban Development Department (HUD) declared recently that the department’s “constant turnover and extended vacancies have created leadership gaps.”
Despite the urgency on the ground in areas where storms have struck, Trump has said that he’s in no rush to permanently fill some positions, adding, “I sort of like ‘acting’ department heads. It gives me more flexibility.”
But having a large number of acting department heads causes problems, says Max Stier, the president and CEO of the non-partisan Partnership for Public Service, noting that more than 150 high-ranking positions are languishing for White House submission. Almost half of Homeland Security’s leadership has been going through the revolving door. Twelve of the department’s top 30 positions are vacant or are being filled by “acting” directors.
That’s true all across Trump’s government. That leaves the people who should take charge less able to rebound from the effects of Hurricane Dorian and other storms.
And, beyond that, nobody’s been watching the cash register. More than $9 billion in disaster money for Puerto Rico and the Virgin Islands is being delayed because of suspicions about corruption.
The Justice Department has charged two FEMA employees and an outside contractor with fraud and bribery over their handling of hurricane relief. The defendants were supposed to come to Puerto Rico to help during the recovery after the devastation of Hurricane María. Instead, prosecutors say, they took advantage of the devastation of the island’s electric power grid and engaged in bribery and fraud to enrich themselves illegally.
Nowadays, there’s always someone around who is ready to steal.
