It was an appalling scene.
A white knee on a black neck is emblematic of our problem.
The nonchalant hands-in-pockets stance reflected indifference on the part of both the primary officer and one of the assistant officers who was standing, nearby.
Two other assisting officers also appeared unfazed. They acted as though they were following standard procedure.
The fact that a human life was at stake seemed irrelevant.
The scene reflected a dismissive sentiment. Here was a life that did not matter.
On Memorial Day, May 25, in Minneapolis, George Floyd died. Floyd repeatedly told Officer Derek Chauvin, “I can’t breathe. Floyd pleaded with the officer to remove his knee.
By-stander video verifies that Officer Chauvin kept Floyd pinned for 8.46 minutes, well beyond the moment when Floyd died.
Sadly, that white knee represents our nation’s repression of Blacks’ abilities to develop lives – lives that share a white equivalency.
Although Minneapolis Mayor Jacob Frey did not hesitate to fire Officer Chauvin, it felt like an effort to wash the community’s and the police department’s hands of the crime. Although Minneapolis officials bragged that they had charged and arrested Officer Chauvin quickly, the four-day lag between the killing and the arrest did not appear in any sense expedient.
If the situation had been reversed, the victim white and the officer Black, how long would the investigation and arrest have taken?
Josh Shapiro, Pennsylvania Attorney General, in a May 30 press release, stated, “There is a rot at the center of our society, and this week it was laid bare on the street under the knee of a Minneapolis police officer.
“We still live with the consequences of slavery and racism. It has been institutionalized over generations in our criminal justice system, our economy, our health care system, and our schools.”
Shapiro is correct. In every sense, our nation has suppressed African Americans – for over 400 years.
Shapiro went on to note that the death of George Floyd serves as a reminder – a painful reminder – that our nation has a long distance to go before we achieve racial equality.
Of course protests followed. How could it be otherwise? Frankly, we should all be protesting Floyd’s death.
Naturally, the chants “Hands up, don’t shoot”; “I can’t breathe”: “White Silence is Violence”; and “Black Lives Matter” have been revived.
We have, as a nation, suffered too many losses of lives due to use of lethal force by law enforcement. These are lives that belonged to those among us who are not white. They are of color. Recall these high-profile cases, from the past decade: Trayvon Martin, Florida, 2012; Michael Brown, Ferguson, Mo., 2014; Eric Gardner, 2014, New York. Those cases made the national news. We have no idea how many cases were barely noticed or perhaps not even reported. Plus, this does not include any Blacks who were wrongfully killed just since this past January.
It is amazing that some folks – white folks, that is – want to change the “Black Lives Matter” slogan to “All Lives Matter.”
Billie Eilish, an 18-year-old Grammy Award winning singer/songwriter, put into song how most – if not all – individuals of color must feel. Her words ring true:
“No one is saying your life doesn’t matter. No one is saying your life is not hard. No one is saying literally anything at all about you … all you … do is find a way to make everything about yourself. This is not about you. You are not in need. You are not in danger.”
However, George Floyd, who was suspected of trying to pass a fake $20 bill, was in danger.
Imagine for a moment that a dozen black citizens occupied our state’s capitol building to protest a regulation that our legislative body passed. Imagine that five or six of those protesters carried assault weapons. What would happen? Would the police be called? Would those protesters be arrested? Yes, in a heartbeat! Now, imagine that same scene with a hundred plus white men – some armed – aggressively invading a state’s capitol building. Actually, it happened in Lansing, Michigan, just last month. Protesters were expressing their contempt for the legislature’s quarantine regulations. Amazingly, nobody confronted the protesters, much less arrested them! Why? Could it be because they were white?
In his press release, Pennsylvania A.G. Josh Shapiro summarized our current situation. “In the hours that followed George Floyd’s death, I have spoken to many Pennsylvanians who saw themselves in George. Too many Americans see how our society does not care about them, and see the rule of law applying to different people in different ways. I have listened to young black Pennsylvanians who feel scared and helpless, and question if we can fix the problems that have plagued our communities for generations. I have spoken to police officers who desperately want to make change so this brutality stops happening in America. I have heard the pain from community leaders as people fall through the cracks during this pandemic.” -Press Release, May 30.
Yes, we are a racially biased nation! Yes, we still need change!
Perhaps the place to start is with our police departments. Surely there are police chiefs and officers who long to see their – and others – departments treat all citizens equally. This is the moment to invite inspection. Opening their departments to review and criticism could be the first step toward implementing needed changes. Self evaluation can be very difficult, so they need to call someone from outside the department.
Also, police departments should consider inviting some of the citizens – whom they protect – to come in and visit. Departments should ask their communities for recommendations.
Taking such actions could mean that our protectors will lead us toward ridding our nation of racial inequality. Granted, it will take time and yes, it will happen sporadically – a community here and there. However, this approach would incorporate law enforcement agencies into solving the problems that plague our police forces. The other – less agreeable – option is for communities to dismantle their police departments and rebuild them from scratch. Not an appealing thought!
The thoughts of Civil Rights leader, U.S. Rep. John Lewis, of Georgia, D-5th, speak profoundly to this moment.
“Despite real progress, I can’t help but think of young Emmett today as I watch video after video after video of unarmed Black Americans being killed, and falsely accused. My heart breaks for these men and women, their families, and the country that let them down — again. My fellow Americans, this is a special moment in our history. Just as people of all faiths and no faiths, and all backgrounds, creeds, and colors banded together decades ago to fight for equality and justice in a peaceful, orderly, non-violent fashion, we must do so again.” -Lewis’s Press Release, May 30.
Videos taken with cell phones have helped spotlight our nation’s unequal treatment of our citizens – treatment that is based on the individual’s pigmentation.
Those videos may open our eyes. We may become aware of the systemic problems that have been our legacy for over 400 years.
In order to form a functional democratic-republic, we need to be a nation where we are all actually equal.
We, also, must protect every citizen’s constitutionally-given right to protest!
There is hope. Some police chiefs and officers from various departments across our nation are taking action. Officers, from places like Huston, Texas; Santa Cruz, Calif.; Ferguson, Mo.; and Flint, Mich., – just to name a few – are marching, kneeling and raising their voices in chorus with our citizens who are protesting.
Those actions could be the start. We can hope, because it is past time that we end racial disparity.
It is time for everyone to breathe free!
