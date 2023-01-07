With the stock market and Biden’s disgruntled economic policies playing tag with the devil, a recession will settle in from sea to shining sea before the year sees its twilight. Perhaps after such economic hardships, the American electorate will finally realize printing money to finance gratuitous government handouts is anything but a sound economic strategy and those responsible must be exiled from ever occupying elected office.

Remakes will continue to be vogue in 2023 with the Wizard of Oz already in production. In contemporary America, when Dorothy encounters folks with no brains, no heart, and no courage, she is not in the Land of Oz, but wandering through the halls of Congress. A remake of the 1950s classic film 12 Angry Men will take place in Naples, Florida and be renamed “The Condo Board.” In an effort to stay current, NBC will change the name of Law and Order to Catch and Release. Longtime reader, Bob Adams says Disney’s 2023 Christmas special will be titled: “A Drag Queen Christmas” as a transgender is gifted correct pronouns and where Franklin Graham plays Scrooge and Sam Brinton is Tiny Tim.