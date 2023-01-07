With the stock market and Biden’s disgruntled economic policies playing tag with the devil, a recession will settle in from sea to shining sea before the year sees its twilight. Perhaps after such economic hardships, the American electorate will finally realize printing money to finance gratuitous government handouts is anything but a sound economic strategy and those responsible must be exiled from ever occupying elected office.
Remakes will continue to be vogue in 2023 with the Wizard of Oz already in production. In contemporary America, when Dorothy encounters folks with no brains, no heart, and no courage, she is not in the Land of Oz, but wandering through the halls of Congress. A remake of the 1950s classic film 12 Angry Men will take place in Naples, Florida and be renamed “The Condo Board.” In an effort to stay current, NBC will change the name of Law and Order to Catch and Release. Longtime reader, Bob Adams says Disney’s 2023 Christmas special will be titled: “A Drag Queen Christmas” as a transgender is gifted correct pronouns and where Franklin Graham plays Scrooge and Sam Brinton is Tiny Tim.
Exit Toomey. Enter Fetterman. A trial for not only the U.S, Senate but for Pennsylvania and the nation.
Now that Republicans have a slim majority in the House, they need to restrain the Democrats abuse of power and assault on the Constitution. Both sides of the aisle need to stop making politics about partisan identities and tribalism and get back to persuasion and policy.
When recognized by Joe Biden at the annual State of the Union address, WNBA player and former Russian inmate, Brittney Griner who will be sitting next to Jill Biden will receive a standing ovation. Mentioning the WNBA, provided transgender players joined the league would anyone notice? One WNBA fan tells me he is not entirely convinced they have not already joined.
Former Department of Energy Deputy Assistant Secretary for Nuclear Waste Disposal, Sam Brinton was accused of stealing a woman’s luggage. Brinton announced that his new preferred pronouns are Rimowa, Paravel and TUMI.
Suppressed truth will continue to find the light of day. To wit: The FTX Ponzi scandal and Twitter’s plethora of internal emails revealed plenty. FTX CEO Sam Bankman-Fried’s reeled in new investors to pay off old investors by skimming from new accounts to pay old accounts. Provided Bankman-Fried is convicted, he will be sentenced to serve as chief of the Social Security Administration.
The irony about truth is when revealed it shows up at the most unsuspecting time. The truth will soften boundaries and produce honest debate which is essential in dissolving political divisions. Such truthful debate needs to be freed from the shackles of media and government censorship. Elon Musk seems to be doing just that with Twitter which would lay the basic foundation for political consensus, provided he continues.
At one juncture, about 80 FBI agents collaborated with Twitter to scrutinize the social media site all of which favored Democrats. To save money on any home and computer surveillance system in 2023, all one has to do is post some pro-Trump ruminations online.
The Wall Street Journal says 2023 will be one of the most interesting years for social media, ever. Talk about bold predictions.
Starting this year, Pope Francis will allow the Democrat Party to select all new Catholic bishops in the United States. After all, the pontiff permits China’s brutal atheistic communist party to do the same.
In more recent times, the naming of a newborn after luxuries is now vogue. Some popular names last year included: Mercedes, Chardonnay, and Dior. Provided this trend continues, other names that will come to the forefront in 2023 will include: Diesel, Utilities, and Chow.
The Oscars will retain Chris Rock as host and requested he joke about Alec Baldwin’s wife and the 34% of Americans who want Biden to run again.
If we desire change, we need to get reacquainted with our longstanding Constitutional principles. Find purpose and happiness in the New Year by getting involved in rescuing the American Republic. The battle over political correctness and its woke offspring must be confronted head-on without fail as sitting out doing nothing serves no one in the present or future.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.