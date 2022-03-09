D.G. Mawn is president of the National Association for Community Mediation (NAFCM) and CEO of Intuitive Synergies, a consulting firm that supports systemic change through the lens of cultural intuitiveness and power differentials.

Melinda Burrell, PhD, syndicated by PeaceVoice, is a humanitarian aid worker who researches and trains on communication and conflict, and a member of the NAFCM board.