The candid proclamation briefly made national headlines as it came soon after Fairleigh Dickinson University (FDU), a 16th-seed in the NCAA’s annual basketball tournament upset the number one seeded Purdue Boilermakers – only the second time a 16 th seed knocked off a number one – before quickly fading away.

One of the smallest NCAA Division I schools in the nation with an enrollment of 2,372, St. Francis College of Brooklyn (SFC) will eliminate its 21-sport athletic department at the conclusion of the 2023 spring semester.