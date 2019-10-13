While impeachment dominated the news, the USDA was busy cutting SNAP.
Over the summer, the U.S. Department of Agriculture was at work reducing the Supplemental Nutrition Assistance Program. That program is often called food stamps.
I was distracted and thus missed that bit of news, until very recently.
The firestorm around impeachment has monopolized my — and perhaps your — attention, especially since Oct. 1.
In fact, the possibility of impeachment crowded out much of the other news coverage for most of the summer.
While we were distracted, the USDA was busy. In its most recent move, the USDA proposed making cuts that will eliminate $4.5 billion from SNAP over the next five years.
According to an Oct. 5 New York Times article, almost 8,000 households will lose all benefits. The remaining households will see a 19 percent drop in benefits.
Unfortunately, as the Times noted, “Those cuts would be concentrated in cold northern states that would be most affected by a change in the way heating costs are calculated.”
Supporters of the cuts claim the changes are needed to save money.
However, as the Times further reported, “The number of families losing benefits is a tiny percentage of the nearly 40 million people who receive benefits, and even $4.5 billion over five years is a trim for a program that cost $68 billion in 2018 alone.”
OK, perhaps a case could be made that the program, which has been around for half a century, could use some trimming. Except that, as the New York Times noted, this “...latest move is the third time the Trump administration has moved to cut food stamps. In December, the Agriculture Department said it sought to place more stringent work requirements on the program. In July, the administration proposed a rule that would strip more than three million people of their benefits. The public comment periods for both of those proposals have ended, and final rules are expected soon.”
My fear is that the administration aims to trim, or possibly eliminate, all government nutritional assistance programs.
In fact, the administration attempted to add SNAP cuts to the 2018 Farm Bill, but Congress nixed the cuts.
Some argue that fraud in the supplemental assistance programs is rampant.
In July, USDA Secretary Sonny Perdue told reporters, “Some states are taking advantage of loopholes that allow people to receive the SNAP benefits who would otherwise not qualify and for which they are not entitled.” — CNBC.
Audits indicate that supposed fraud cases are nearly always clerical errors. Indeed, if fraud was a major issue, the media would likely cover the incidents thoroughly.
Actually, the history of supplemental food programs appears to be positive.
The food supplement program was first established in 1939. The purpose was to align the needs of the poor with the surplus foods that farmers produced. The program was exceedingly popular since our nation was just emerging from the Great Depression. Much of the population still remembered what an empty belly felt like.
In 1943, the program was terminated due to World War II. All surplus food was shipped out for the war effort.
In 1960, Sen. John Kennedy assured West Virginians that — if elected — he would implement a Food Stamp Program. In 1961, true to his word, President Kennedy put a pilot program in place. In 1964, President Lyndon Johnson signed a permanent Food Stamp Program into law.
Currently, SNAP provides an average of $127 per month. That amounts to $1.39 per meal. Actually, that seems like a meager supplement, but every little bit helps these families.
According to a Sept. 5th PBS report on the cuts, “Under this proposed rule, people whose gross income is 130 percent above the federal poverty line (slightly more than $16,000 for one person) or have more than $2,250 in assets, will no longer qualify to receive federal food benefits.”
Such policies discourage SNAP recipients from accepting extra hours of work — the extra dollars could push them just above the maximum allowable income and thus, off of SNAP. Also, in the unlikely event that a recipient might have a few extra dollars at the end of the month, there is no incentive to save. Why save when that savings could result in the loss of federal benefits?
“Stacy Dean, vice president for food assistance policy at the left-leaning Center on Budget and Policy Priorities, explained, “What the [current system] does is say to workers that if you want to work a few more hours, you don’t risk losing SNAP because you take the extra shift. So it’s promoting work.
“Dean notes that the change would also eliminate benefits for many seniors and individuals with disabilities who would be cut off if their assets exceed $3,500. Many states have waived the asset limit because they argue that it discourages low-income families from saving, and it’s a huge administrative burden trying to keep track of a recipient’s bank account and other assets.” — NPR, July 23.
I have known folks who benefited from government aid. They — to a person — worked hard, yet still struggled. Granted, some have been fortunate enough to finally earn enough to survive without drawing on government benefits. Unfortunately, not all are so successful — or so lucky. Yes, sometimes luck plays a role.
Shouldn’t our nation be concerned about taking care of our less fortunate, including our elderly and our young? Should we always assume that if someone is down and out that it is his/her own fault? How do you pull yourself up by those proverbial “boot straps” if you are barefoot?
“‘If the three proposals (proposals from July, September, and October) become final and are implemented, millions of SNAP participants will have their benefits reduced or cut altogether — particularly seniors, people with disabilities and working families — and 500,000 children will lose access to school meals,’ Kate Leone, the chief government relations officer at the advocacy group Feeding America, said in a statement.” — New York Times, Oct. 5.
If you fail to comprehend why those of us who are blessed by good fortunate feel compelled to deny assistance to folks who are struggling to live day to day, then you may wish to take a moment to contact your state senators: Pat Toomey and Bob Casey and your district’s U.S. representative.
For both the July and September proposed cuts, the USDA offered a site where we could submit comments. However, since both the July and September deadlines for comments have passed and there does not appear to be a site where we can submit comments regarding the latest effort to cut SNAP, the only recourse appears to be contacting our representatives.
Presumably Dec. 2 is the deadline for comments on the latest proposed cuts to SNAP. Although, who knows if that date is valid since there does not appear to be a website devoted to public comment.
