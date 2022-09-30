The term “political theater” has taken on some pointedly negative connotations in recent days. When Florida Governor Ron DeSantis flew two planeloads of migrants from San Antonio, Texas to Martha’s Vineyard on September 14, critics condemned the action as “political theater.”

When a group of Venezuelan migrants flown to the island filed a class-action lawsuit against the governor and Florida’s transportation secretary, claiming that they were misled and that their rights were violated, Mr. DeSantis lashed back, calling the lawsuit an act of “political theater.”

Andrew Moss, syndicated by PeaceVoice, is an emeritus professor (English, Nonviolence Studies) at the California State Polytechnic University, Pomona.